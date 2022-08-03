Rapper Hoodie Allen returns to Philly with new pop-punk album on the horizon

Read on www.phillyvoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral
Lil Babyhas only been rapping for five years, and it's becoming evident that his influence has already seeped into a new generation of artists. The rapper has been one of the biggest stars in rap for the past few years, so it was only a matter of time until a few copycats popped up.
People
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Stereogum
Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Walks Offstage As Crowd Won’t Stop Throwing Bottles, Kanye West Appears With Lil Durk
Kid Cudi exited the stage mid-set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday after getting hit by items thrown onstage by the audience. Cudi had been booked to replace Kanye West after West pulled out of the festival a week ago. West still showed up, though, making a brief appearance during Lil Durk’s performance.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records
The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert
Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Says He’s Bigger Than Kanye West In 'Chiraq' On New Lil Zay Osama Track
Lil Durk used his verse on Lil Zay Osama’s new track “Fuck My Cousin Pt. II” to claim he’s bigger than Kanye West in certain areas of their shared Chicago hometown. Towards the end of his verse on the track which arrived Friday (July 29), Durk raps: “Block too hot, we can’t post up, we get the hangin’ down on Wells/ In the ‘Raq, ask the streets, I’m bigger than Yeezy, I’m the G.O.A.T. (Bigger than Yeezy).”
Billboard
Beyonce Bounds to No. 1 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart With ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Aug. 6). She scores her fifth leader on the list (which began in August 2003), and first since 2009, joining “Crazy in Love,” featuring Jay-Z (seven weeks at No. 1, 2003); “Baby Boy,” featuring Sean Paul (2003); “Naughty Girl” (three, 2004); and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” (three, 2009).
Complex
Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to Focus on His Health Following Injury at Lollapalooza
Just a day after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, Lil Durk plans on taking a break to focus on his health. Footage of the incident circulated on social media Saturday, showing the Chicago rapper walking through an on-stage explosion. After getting struck in the face by smoke, Durk stumbled backwards, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.
Billboard
Megan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Facing Lawsuit Over ‘Strikingly Similar’ Song
Two little-known Detroit rappers are suing Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean over accusations that the hip-hop superstars ripped off a 2012 song called “Krazy” with their 2020 collaboration “Go Crazy.”. In a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, Duawn “Go Hard Major” Payne and Harrell...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Calvin Harris Returns With "Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2" Ft. Pusha T, Pharrell, Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Young Thug, 21 Savage & More
After a string of releases, Calvin Harris has finally shared his anticipated Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2. The star-studded projects hosts features from a wide range of artists that occupy varying genres, including Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Normani, Tinashe, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams, and Pusha T.
The Weeknd Taps Summer Walker for New “Best Friends (Remix)”: Listen
The Weeknd has released a new remix of his Dawn FM track “Best Friends,” now featuring Summer Walker. The Canadian vocalist has been teasing the remix on his official social channels, and he’s also praised Walker’s contributions: He tweeted, “she fucking CRUSHED it,” and also wrote, “she carried.” Listen to the new remix below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trippie Redd Taps Moneybagg Yo & Offset For "Big 14"
It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Trippie Redd. The Canton, OH rapper came through with Trip At Knight in 2021, which included massive records alongside Playboi Carti and Drake, among others. This week, Trippie delivered another huge collaborative with Offset and Moneybagg Yo. The two Southern staples and Trippie joined forces for the highly anticipated, "Big 14," produced by The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. The glitchy 808s and harrowing piano chords serve as the backdrop for this ominous banger. Offset, particularly, thrives in these sonic soundscapes. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo proves that he can't be put into a box.
