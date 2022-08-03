ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, PA

explore venango

William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr.

William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr., 82, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Bill was born on November 29, 1939 in Snydersburg to the late Frederick A. and Mary D. (Weaver) Wolbert. In his younger years, he attended St. Joseph Catholic School and...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring

Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer. Bob was born in Oil City, on May 30, 1948, a son of the late Carl and Mildred (Murphy) Warring. He was of the...
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Paula G. Smith

Paula G. Smith, 77, of North Washington, passed away Tuesday, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville following an illness. Born in Butler, Pa. on July 16, 1945, she was daughter of late Walter Paul and June Ann Tack Bruce. A 1963 graduate of Butler High School, she was long...
NORTH WASHINGTON, PA
explore venango

Daniel J. Edinger

Daniel J. Edinger, 65, of Emlenton, Pa, passed away on August 1, after a lengthy illness. He was born on September 23, 1956, and was the son of the late Ralph and Rose Page Edinger. Dan was a 1975 graduate of Allegheny Clarion Valley High School. He worked as a...
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Susanna F. Zitzelberger

Susanna F. Zitzelberger, age 99, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. She was born in Buffalo, NY on January 14, 1923 to the late Michael and Frances (Tarapaska) Fisher. Susan is survived by her daughter, Arlene F. Troese of Clarion; brother, Charlie (Fay)...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Terri L. Vorse

Terri L. Vorse, 67, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Clarion Hospital while in the presence of her loving family. Terri was born in Kane on May 23, 1955. She was the daughter of Edith Nelson Van Tassel of Fairview and the late William “Bill”...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed

Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed, 62, of 314 Central Ave. Oil City, PA, passed away at 2:23 A.M. Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage House in Beaver, PA, after a lengthy battle with post Covid complications. Born in Titusville, PA, on April 28, 1960,...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Robert C. Drake

Robert C. Drake was born in Clintonville, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1935. He was welcomed into Heaven on November 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Dorothy Coulter and Stanley Drake; his sister Lois Hassler; his brothers James and Stanley Drake; his grandchildren Austin Williams and Jenna Carroll.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
explore venango

Jeffrey Lynn Harris

Jeffrey Lynn Harris, 57 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on July 30th at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 3rd, 1964, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Harris and Patricia Ann Florence Harris. Jeff attended Ida Public schools in Ida, Michigan,...
CLINTONVILLE, PA
explore venango

Richard “Dick” Hugh Green

Richard “Dick” Hugh Green of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Franklin departed this earthly life on July 22, 2022 to be with his Lord. Dick was born May 6, 1927 in Rocky Grove, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Richard Abraham &Alice Gibbons Green. Dick attended schools...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
explore venango

Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools

ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Showcases Abraxas Youth Work at Marienville Community Garden

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) recently showcased work by the young men and women of Abraxas at Marienville Community Garden. Pennsylvania OVR Director Ryan Hyde and Representative Donna Oberlander attended the event which was held on Monday, August 1. Marienville Community Garden was chosen by Pa. OVR to display youth work in the state of Pennsylvania.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Community Helps Police Identify Rural King Theft Suspect

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department has identified and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in an incident of theft at Rural King in Franklin last week. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Rodgers, of Franklin, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, August 4. According to...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Californian Pleads Guilty to Supplying at Least 50 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Wednesday, August 3.
STOCKTON, CA

