Tinder steps back from metaverse dating plans as business falters

Read on www.theverge.com
Related
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
Tinder chief leaves dating app after less than a year
The chief executive of Tinder has left the dating app after less than a year after the market value of its parent company plunged by more than a fifth following reporting disappointing results. The departure of Renate Nyborg was one of a number of management changes announced by the $20bn...
Tech: Elon Musk's new twins
Happy Thursday, readers. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and we've got lots to talk about today, so I'll get right to the point. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. Insider reported that Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins in November, 2021. The children's mother,...
The Verge
Tesla is the latest company to be drawn into the Elon Musk-Twitter legal mess
Twitter wants all of Tesla’s documents and communications related to Elon Musk’s bid to take over the social media company, according to a new subpoena filed August 2nd. The electric car maker is the latest company to be drawn into the increasingly sticky mess that Musk created when he first proposed — and later attempted to abandon — a plan to buy Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meta Platforms agrees to delay closing Within deal given U.S. challenge
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O), the parent of Facebook which is making a big play for virtual reality, has agreed to delay closing its deal for Within Unlimited, maker of the popular fitness app "Supernatural," according to a court filing.
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
The app Elon Musk used to calculate the number of bots on Twitter also thought he was a bot, according to Twitter's lawyers
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. In his lawsuit against the company, he said it is undercounting the number of bots on the site. But Twitter's lawyers said the tool Musk is using once classified his account as a potential bot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
Twitter Drags Silicon Valley’s Biggest Names Into Elon Musk Court Case
Twitter is taking its court case with Elon Musk to new heights after issuing a subpoena to some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names in what has been described as a “far-reaching” legal request surrounding Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company. According to legal documents obtained by The Washington Post, Twitter has asked for information from investors including Chamath Palihapitiya—an early senior executive at Facebook—and David Sacks, the founding COO and product leader of PayPal, among others. It is believed Twitter has gone to great lengths to discover enough information to legally force Musk to go ahead with the deal, which he terminated last month, citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement. Joe Lonsdale, an associate of Musk who was also sent a subpoena, tweeted confirmation on Monday but described Twitter’s move as “a giant harassing fishing expedition.” “I have nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments,” he wrote.
Elon Musk says Tesla would continue to do very well even if he was kidnapped by aliens or 'went back to my home planet'
Elon Musk said that Tesla would continue to do well even if he was kidnapped by aliens. However, he intends to stay as long as he can be useful, he said at Tesla's 2022 Cyber Roundup. Musk was responding to a question from a stock owner regarding the company's succession...
Elon Musk's Starlink Pricing Reportedly Slashed By 50% In France — But There's A Catch
SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet connection is now available at a bargain, Tesla North reported, citing emails from the company sent to users shared on a Reddit thread. Starlink’s monthly use fee is reduced from EUR 99 ($100.64) to EUR 50, the report said. This huge reduction, however, comes...
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
Motley Fool
Down 73%, Should Investors Buy Unity Software to Capitalize on the Metaverse?
Unity Software is still experiencing robust top-line growth despite current macro conditions. The company is tackling temporary headwinds in its Operate Solutions business category. Unity's valuation has normalized from all-time highs set in late 2021. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The Verge
Lucid Motors will barely make any EVs this year as it slashes production goals again
Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors is slashing its production forecast for 2022 for the second time this year. The Newark, California-based company announced it was revising its production expectations to between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles. Lucid originally said it would make 20,000 vehicles in 2022, but that number was...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
AdWeek
Twitter Testing Multimedia Tweets
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Twitter began testing the option to include four media assets in a single tweet,...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Sheryl Sandberg is out at Meta, and Zuckerberg’s not looking for a new COO
The SEC leapt in this week, charging 11 people associated with Forsage, which the government watchdog says was running a pyramid scheme. I’m not one to embrace drama, but I also can’t wait for some of these stories to show up as Netflix documentary series. This particular case seems like a bit of a dumpster fyre. — Haje.
More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained
The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
The Verge
OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price
After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
Comments / 0