God of War Ragnarok: Norse Mythology Expert Reacts to and Explains Fenrir

Things may be bad, but at least Jordan Peele is back with another horror banger. Nope is opening in theaters this weekend and promises to deliver all the laughs and thrills of Peele’s previous two films, Get Out and Us. Peele, who wrote and directed the film, reunites with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who stars alongside Keke Palmer as two siblings who inherit their father’s ranch after he is killed by an object falling from the sky. Brother and sister attempt to catch evidence on film of UFOs in the area, and in the process get mixed up in some...

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO