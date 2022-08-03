God of War Ragnarok: Norse Mythology Expert Reacts to and Explains Fenrir

Read on www.ign.com
Related
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
IGN
Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First
Gotham Knights will include a lot of superhero suits for your characters to wear – and we have the designs for 28 of them to show you. From suits inspired by classic cartoons, to a set designed by a bona fide comic book legend, developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal has drawn from DC’s rich history, but created some truly new ideas for how Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood could look in their take on the Batman universe.
IGN
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Voice Cast and Plot Details Revealed
IGN can exclusively reveal the voice cast of and an exclusive new photo from Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the forthcoming animated sequel to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise from Midway...
IGN
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Pokemon Go 2022 Bug Out Event
The Pokemon Go Bug Out event is returning for players to catch new Pokemon, participate in new challenges, and fight their way through raids and encounters. For information on the duration of the event, which new Pokemon to catch, and a summary of the various activities to enjoy, the breakdown below is comprehensive and ensures you have all you need to know to further cement yourself as a Pokemon legend.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Is ‘Nope’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Things may be bad, but at least Jordan Peele is back with another horror banger. Nope is opening in theaters this weekend and promises to deliver all the laughs and thrills of Peele’s previous two films, Get Out and Us. Peele, who wrote and directed the film, reunites with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who stars alongside Keke Palmer as two siblings who inherit their father’s ranch after he is killed by an object falling from the sky. Brother and sister attempt to catch evidence on film of UFOs in the area, and in the process get mixed up in some...
Everything Coming to Netflix this August
The original "Spider-Man" trilogy and the long-awaited TV adaptation of "The Sandman" are among Netflix's biggest releases of the month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Goat Simulator 3’s Release Date Has Been Confirmed By Coffee Stain North With The Help Of A Brief, Humorous, And Quite Scary Latest Teaser
Even original game enthusiasts were astonished when Goat Simulator 3 was announced during the Summer Game Fest. This is due to the lack of a sequel to Goat Simulator, as well as the fact that the game’s creator, Coffee Stain, succeeded in agitating the first game’s mayhem. Goat...
IGN
How Long Is Too Long for a Game? - Beyond 761
On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to dive into a question we've faced when playing many a game: when is a game too long, when does a game last for just the right amount of time, and are there any games that are too short and we wished lasted longer?
IGN
Destiny 2: Which Raid Will Be Unvaulted in Season 18?
We're less than three weeks away from the launch of Season 18 on Bungie's popular MMORPG title, Destiny 2. The new season brings many new changes to the game, which includes SBMM to control playlists and many others. Along with that, Guardians will also receive a new Raid to mess around with, and the developers seem to be quite excited about the prospects of introducing a Destiny Raid into the sequel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Hard West 2 Video Review
Hard West 2 reviewed by Jon Bolding on PC. This sequel has plenty of little annoyances, but it's a supernatural western tactics game with a lot of style and the substance to back it.
IGN
Digimon List
There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
God of War timeline and history: The full story so far
Maybe you jumped on the God of War train sometime after the first game, or maybe you just need a refresher. No matter what, we're here to help. Here's the God of War timeline and history, giving you the full story so far.
Streaming: the best video game film adaptations
The humble video game movie tends to get it from all sides. Critics turn up their noses and gaming nerds are often equally hard to please, albeit on very different points of principle. Kids are perhaps the most forgiving demographic for the video game film, which is why the belated Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise has done well to squarely target them.
itechpost.com
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
IGN
GigaBash Review
GigaBash succeeds as a fun arena fighter with a focus on four-player chaos, even if that fun doesn't quite translate over quite as well to the solo or online experience. GigaBash Review by Mitchell Saltzman on PC. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
Fireside - Gamescom Trailer (2022)
Take a look at the colorful world, meet the characters, and more in this trailer for Fireside, a cozy game that focuses on the breaks on a journey. Learn more about the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1722700/Fireside/
Deus Ex studio aims to return to the series under its new owner, rumors say
Everyone's asking for this
Comments / 0