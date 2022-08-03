ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberts makes most of beach at horse race

By By TED BLACK
After capturing the driving title at Rosecroft Raceway in the spring, St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate Jonathan Roberts was among the thousands of Marylanders who venture to the beach each week. But his primary objective hardly evolves vacationing amid the sand and surf.

Last Monday evening at Ocean Downs, a half-mile harness racing oval located five miles west of Ocean City, represented the prototypical night for the standardbred driver as Roberts captured one Maryland Standardbred Race Fund event with Down The Pike Mike, finished second on another with Must Be Nice and won overnight events with pacers Starship and Stick That Lip Out.

