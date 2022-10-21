Nikon binoculars deals available right now

Nikon binoculars deals are always worth a look as the manufacturer are a well respected and trusted name in the optics industry. We've scoped out the very best Nikon binoculars deals on the market and put them in this guide, so whether you're trying your hand at astronomy or are a seasoned stargazer, there's something for everyone below.

While Nikon are known for their quality in the world of optics, it's not just some of the best binoculars they're responsible for. They also make some of the best cameras for astrophotography but if you're not looking for something to shoot videos and images of the night sky, it's worth noting they also make some of the best binoculars for kids .

It's not just the quality on offer that make Nikon binoculars deals so tempting though, the manufacturer also have some of the best overall binoculars deals out there at the moment. That's always worth remembering because even though sometimes binoculars might not be as powerful as some of the best telescopes , they offer a cost-effective stargazing experience and still provide stunning views of the night sky.

However, Nikon isn't the only maker of binoculars out there and if you want to check out deals and offers for other brands, you should take a look at our guides for Bushnell , Vortex and Leica deals too. But, if it's Nikon binoculars deals you're after, be sure to read our round-up below.

Nikon binoculars deals

There are some great Nikon binoculars deals out there and you'll always find the best ones here as we keep this page updated year-round. Where sometimes deals can be a little thin on the ground, we've included some of our favorite models displayed with their lowest available price too.

We always make sure to compare the price on offer to previous deals to make sure you're actually getting a good one. Sometimes online retailers can spike the 'before' price, to make the deal seem better than it actually is. We make sure to compare and only take deals from reputable retailers, so quality is always assured when you choose your next pair of binoculars.

Nikon WX binoculars

(Image credit: Nikon)

Our favorites: Nikon WX 7x50 IF

Price: $5,996.95 | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 7x | Field of view: 10.7° | Length: 272mm | Weight: 2,420g.

A dedicated pair of astronomy binoculars, and just a little bit expensive, the Nikon WX is everything you could want for a night’s stargazing — though we’d prefer they be lighter.

That’s just not possible when you look at the design. An unusual Abbe-Koenig prism structure, three ED glass elements per tube, and a field-flattener lens system all add up. Luckily, there's a tripod mount.

The body is made of a magnesium alloy so it’s light but strong, and the combination of 50mm objectives and 7x magnification means images will be bright and contrasty.

In terms of accessories, you do get a well built metal case for your money, which you'll want to help transport the high-quality binoculars you've invested in. These really do give you the ultimate viewing experience, except, of course, for their bigger brothers, the EX 10x50 IF, which retail for $300 more.

Nikon Aculon A211 binoculars

(Image credit: Nikon)

Our favorites: Nikon Aculon A211 10x50

Price: $120 | Objective: 50mm | Magnification: 10x | Field of view: 6.5° | Length: 180mm | Weight: 899

Can you really get 50mm objectives for just over $100? It is possible, and while you shouldn’t expect exotic glass or special prisms (it’s a Porro), you do get multi-coated optics and a tripod mount.

The Aculons aren’t even that heavy, tipping the scales at just less than a kilo, but being able to attach them to additional support is a big mark in their favor. On the outside, they’re nicely coated in rubber armor, and despite being some of the most ‘traditional’ looking binoculars in the Nikon range, this shape has long proved easy to keep a grip on.

The Aculon line of binoculars from Nikon aren't necessarily stargazing binoculars but because of their large objectives and moderate magnification, owners will find themselves looking up to the skies. These binoculars also work well in low-light conditions.

Nikon Action EX

(Image credit: Nikon)

Our favorites: Nikon Action EX 12x50

Price : $190 | Objective: 50 mm| Magnification : 12x | Field of view: 5.5 degrees | Length: 196mm| Weight: 1043.3 g

The 50mm aperture on the Nikon Action EX means that you should get plenty of light when you’re using these binoculars. Pack in some multi-coated lenses and high-refractive-index prisms and they’re even better, offering clear, crisp views of stars. When we tested them out, we did notice some slight curvature around the edge of the field of view, but overall we were impressed with these binos when considering the reasonable price.

They feel surprisingly rugged, too, with comfortable rubber grips and a large focus knob. Glasses wearers will be pleased with the eye relief, which is a generous 13mm. They promise to be fairly waterproof too and offer decent fog resistance. But all this comes with a price in the way of weight, as the 12x50 binos are slightly heavier than other models at 2.3lbs. As such, you may want to invest in a tripod to avoid shakiness when using these optics.