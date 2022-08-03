Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 07:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Kewaunee; Manitowoc The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Northern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 723 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over High Cliff State Park, or 9 miles southeast of Appleton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brillion around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Denmark and Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poynette to near Deforest to Madison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Waterloo, Deforest, Poynette, Fall River, Milford, Arlington, Reeseville, Otsego, Richwood, Clyman, Lowell, Doylestown, Morrisonville, Hubbleton and South Beaver Dam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ozaukee, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ozaukee; Washington The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin Northeastern Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1012 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newburg, or near West Bend, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Bend, Port Washington, Saukville, Kewaskum, Belgium, Fredonia, Newburg, Harrington Beach St Park, Boltonville, Waubeka and Fillmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0