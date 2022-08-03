New report shows major gender disparity in UK dance music

Read on www.nme.com
BBC
Female dance acts largely ignored by radio, study says
Less than one per cent of the dance music played on UK radio is made by a female solo artist or all-female band, a new study suggests. Women are also under-represented on the charts, accounting for just 5% of dance hits, according to the report, which examines gender imbalance in the scene.
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
AOL Corp
88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'
The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
Stereogum
Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating
A lot of chaotic, dangerous things have seemingly been happening at big pop concerts lately. Earlier this week, fans snuck fireworks into Dua Lipa’s Toronto show and set them off inside the arena. Last night in Hong Kong, something significantly worse happened. The hugely popular boy band Mirror were performing at a Hong Kong arena when a giant video screen fell onto two backup dancers, leaving both of them injured.
Fact check: Experts say shading an outdoor AC unit does not lower indoor temperatures
A viral claim suggests that placing a shade over an outdoor AC unit helps lower temperatures indoors, but experts say this is false.
Billie Eilish already working on new songs for her album
It seems unbelievable, but it's been almost a year since Billie Eilish ended the wait for millions of her fans to release her second album, Happier than ever (2021). The pandemic affected her plans to release music earlier to pick up the baton from When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (2019). A situation he does not want to see repeated again.
Shock as Couple Find 'Secret' Safe Hidden in Floor After Lifting Carpet
"It was literally, underneath the carpet, and under a bit of wooden flooring there as well, completely secret," the man said.
BBC
Norman tower not identified after Shrewsbury Castle dig
Archaeologists say they cannot confirm whether features uncovered at Shrewsbury Castle are the remains of a Norman wooden tower predating the site's conversion to stone. An 11-day dig began on 17 July, with an earth mound - known as a motte - probed for evidence of the structure. Findings could...
Private school polish and big dreams: how Rishi Sunak became a contender for PM
“Let me tell you a story,” Rishi Sunak says in his soft-voiced campaign launch video, highlighting his status as the grandson of hard-grafting Indian immigrants. If he wins the race for No 10, the 42-year-old would be the first person of colour to be the UK prime minister, and the first practising Hindu, in a historic break with the past. Yet, in other ways, his story is as establishment as it comes: private school, PPE at Oxford, the City, the Tory party.
Over the counter culture: Are psychedelics coming to the corner shop?
Six years ago, when journalist Michael Pollan started work on a book about the potential of psychedelic drugs such as mescaline, psilocybin, MDMA and LSD to treat a variety of mental health conditions including OCD, PTSD, alcoholism and depression, he met academics who were wary about declaring their interest in a subject then still considered taboo. “I interviewed several scientists who knew a lot about psychedelics and were really interested in them,” he recalls. “And when I would ask them: ‘Well, why don’t you study them?’ They would say things like: ‘The reputational risk is too great’, or ‘It would...
NFL・
NME
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Upset After Being Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace
Rick Ross has aired his grievances against London’s Buckingham Palace after the royal residence denied him entry. “Alright so y’all saw me go to Buckingham Palace,” Rozay said on his Instagram Story after sharing a clip of him arriving outside the gates of the palace. “I pulled the homie to the side and told him you know, who I was, the Biggest Bawse. And for one of the first times in a long time that didn’t get me in. It didn’t get me through the gates.”
What do Miss Great Britain 1957 and Ben-Hur have in common? The Saturday quiz
1 Which PM’s last words were “I have been murdered”?. 2 The eastern diamondback is the largest of what type of reptile?. 4 At what event do winners receive a WSOP bracelet?. 5 Which London monument dates from around 1450BC?. 6 What instrument is a Fender Rhodes?
lonelyplanet.com
Quarantine-free flights between Italy and the US are set to launch
A new trial will test eliminating the quarantine requirement between the US and Italy © WineDonuts/Shutterstock. Delta Air Lines has announced plans to launch a transatlantic program that will eliminate the quarantine requirement on specific COVID-19-tested flights between the US and Italy. The dedicated trial program will begin on 19 December on newly-relaunched flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Rome-Fiumicino International Airport.
NME
Warner Music Group becomes first major label to adopt fan-powered royalties system
Warner Music Group has become the first major label to adopt a fan-powered royalties system through which funds are distributed to acts based on how many individual users listen to their music. The company is following in the footsteps of SoundCloud, who last year announced that it’d be the first...
NME
Sports Team unveil jaunty new single, ‘The Drop’
Sports Team have unveiled a jaunty new single today (August 3) called ‘The Drop’ – check it out below. The latest taster of the band’s upcoming second studio album, ‘Gulp!’, the track “inspects the relentless nature of work culture”, according to a press statement.
Billboard
Picking The Right Distributor: 7 Tips For Indie Artists
So, your single or album has been mixed and mastered. It’s time to figure out who will distribute your music — digitally, as a physical product or both. But with dozens of options available, it can be difficult to know which service is the right fit. Billboard spoke with managers working with independent talents to determine some of the most important factors to consider when establishing a relationship with a distributor.
NME
VERIVERY announce dates and venues for ‘PAGE: 0’ US and Latin America tour
VERIVERY have announced the dates and venues for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Latin America. Yesterday (August 2), the boyband announced the details of the upcoming shows under their ‘PAGE : O’ concert series through a poster on their social media channels. The US leg of their tour will kick off in Boston on September 14, before heading to cities like New York, Orlando and Dallas. The group will wrap up the series in October with shows in Santiago and Mexico City.
NME
Siwon to miss SUPER JUNIOR’s ‘SUPER SHOW 9’ Manila showcase after testing positive for COVID-19
SUPER JUNIOR‘s Siwon will miss out on their upcoming ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concert in Manila following a positive COVID-19 test result. The singer’s positive PCR test was revealed by Label SJ in an announcement on August 3 informing fans that Siwon will not be at the group’s concert set to take place this August 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. “We are deeply sorry,” the announcement read, promising that SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun will still be performing at the concert.
