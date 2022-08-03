New report shows major gender disparity in UK dance music

Rick Ross has aired his grievances against London’s Buckingham Palace after the royal residence denied him entry. “Alright so y’all saw me go to Buckingham Palace,” Rozay said on his Instagram Story after sharing a clip of him arriving outside the gates of the palace. “I pulled the homie to the side and told him you know, who I was, the Biggest Bawse. And for one of the first times in a long time that didn’t get me in. It didn’t get me through the gates.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO