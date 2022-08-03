ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

New column, ‘S.I. Politics Insider,’ wants to hear from you about everything red and blue

By Paul Liotta
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
politicsny.com

Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote

New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
waer.org

As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Malliotakis introduces legislation to compensate widows and children of 9/11 victims

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and a bipartisan team of her colleagues are hoping to secure funding for catch-up payments compensating widows and children of 9/11 victims. Malliotakis, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Long Island) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) introduced legislation on Wednesday that would appropriate...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michael Mcmahon
Person
Diane Savino
Person
Donald Trump
klif.com

Governor Abbott Announces First Bus Of Migrants Arrives In New York City

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas. The migrants are being dropped off this morning on a green bus at Port Authority Bus Terminal at Gate 14. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City will now be a drop-off location for the busing strategy as part of the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Red And Blue#S I#Democrats#Democratic#Republicans#New York Times#Staten Islanders
The Staten Island Advance

‘There are no answers where you’re not going to upset somebody’: Podcast discusses NYC’s plan to quadruple Island homeless shelters

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 30, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Public Interest and Advocacy reporter Paul Liotta discusses the three new homeless shelters scheduled to open in Staten Island by the end of the year. “The overwhelming majority of people don’t...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey Globe

Megan Coyne, the voice of New Jersey, is headed to the White House

Just five years after interning on Phil Murphy’s 2017 gubernatorial campaign, Livingston native Megan Coyne is on her way to the White House. Coyne, one of the architects of New Jersey’s hugely successful Twitter account with an attitude departed last week as Murphy’s social media director to join the Biden administration.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
queenoftheclick.com

Republicans Rallying in Coney Island 8/3

Inna Vernikov is a powerhouse down at that end of Coney Island. Why isn’t she on their flyer? Not only has she shown she cares about the community, but people are finding Inna and her office very responsive. She may be a Republican, but she takes Democrats calls.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms

A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy