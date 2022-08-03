Motorcyclist dies as result of collision

Read on www.avpress.com
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Avenue J [Lancaster, CA]
Motorcyclist Dead in Traffic Accident on 65th Street West. The accident happened at Avenue J and 65th Street West on August 1st, around 10:38 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the involved Honda failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the motorcyclist. Moreover, the motorcyclist suffered...
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
First body ID’d from fiery Windsor Hills crash
A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
L.A. Weekly
Lucas O’Dell Dies in Solo-Car Collision on State Route 138 [Lancaster, CA]
1 Child Dead, 2 Injured in Traffic Accident on 300th Street. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m. along SR-138 and 300th Street West on July 28th. According to reports, for unknown reasons, a gray Ford F-250 drove off the roadway into the dirt and rolled over before landing on its roof.
foxla.com
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home
LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
Antelope Valley Press
Alleged dog walker shooter caught in AV
PALMDALE — A man suspected in the attempted killing of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, in 2021, was arrested in Palmdale, four months after he was mistakenly released from custody, law enforcement officials reported, Wednesday. James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested, Wednesday afternoon, at a residence in the 1900...
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
L.A. Weekly
Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]
59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Avenue I. The incident happened around 12:51 a.m., just north of Avenue I. Per reports, Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
L.A. Weekly
Ashley Gilroy, Marlee Maldonado, Paul Larios Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Riverside Avenue [Rialto, CA]
Three Killed in Fiery DUI Collision on Valley Boulevard. The incident happened on August 1st, at around 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Riverside Avenue. According to reports, Larios was speeding in a black Jeep on Valley Boulevard when his vehicle side-swiped a Chevrolet Silverado. After the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
SFGate
Bus in California goes off highway and crashes, injuring 24
TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Lares Killed in Rollover Collision on Ventura Road [Port Hueneme, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Bard Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Ventura near Bard Road on July 8th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle occupied by Lares collided with another vehicle driven by a woman. Police said one...
L.A. Weekly
3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]
One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
Authorities identify construction worker killed in South Los Angeles
An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday
A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after car slams into Mar Vista home, reports say
Records from the California Department of Motor Vehicles and police sources confirm to ABC News the car involved in the incident is registered to Anne Heche.
2urbangirls.com
Street vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – It is being reported a well-known fruit vendor was killed during an attempted robbery in the city of Gardena Thursday night and allegedly in front of his daughter. :. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported at...
paininthepass.info
Van & Big Rig Crash On Northbound I-15 Causes Delays Thursday Evening
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A Thursday evening big rig crash involving a cargo van caused a minor traffic delay. According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 6:05pm on northbound Interstate 15, between Sierra Avenue and Glen Helen Parkway exits. The two vehicle involved in the collision were a big rig and a white Dodge Ram cargo van with front end damage.
