Car runs down digital speed sign in Canfield

WYTV.com
Police look for 3 accused of car break-ins in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who they say are involved in breaking into vehicles in Austintown. Police say they broke the windows on three vehicles and took wallets, cash and a handgun last weekend. If you know those involved,...
Man facing gun, DUI charges after Hubbard crash
Police also found a bottle of alcohol and a gun lying on the ground outside the vehicle.
Woman arrested after police say she hit other woman with a car
Reports said an East Boston Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County jail for ramming into a car on a South Side street and then hitting one of the occupants with her own car.
WFMJ.com
Driver sent to prison for deadly turnpike chase from Trumbull to Summit County
A Pennsylvania man is going to prison for a police pursuit that began in Lordstown and ended in a crash that killed two people. Michael Simbo, 26, of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania was sentenced by a Summit County judge on Thursday to a total of 11 years in prison. Simbo was...
Hubbard Twp. police arrest suspect in Mercer County robberies
Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim.
ODOT works on unknown cause of flickering lights in East Liverpool
East Liverpool Police are warning drivers about an issue with street lights.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies
A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Report: Boardman break-in suspect found with lawn mower stolen from Home Depot
A man who was taken into custody Wednesday at a Youngstown home on a burglary warrant had a stolen lawn mower from the Southern Blvd. Home Depot, reports said.
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of breaking into Boardman home, shoplifting
A Youngstown man is accused of breaking into a Boardman home, as well as shoplifting merchandise from a local Home Depot. Boardman Police were dispatched to a home on Tippecanoe Road Tuesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. Police say the homeowner observed the...
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
Suspect flees after shooting man to death in yard
The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly homicide.
Youngstown house shot at for third time this week
Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after a South Side home was shot at for the third time this week.
explore venango
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
cleveland19.com
Canton man dies after driving car into a ditch
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in Paris Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Bowling was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound on State Route 162 around 9:15 p.m. Troopers said Bowling lost control, drove off the left...
Police respond to reports of ‘satanic’ symbols in cemetery
When police arrived, they saw two symbols spray painted on the roadway.
Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a one-vehicle crash killed a 55-year-old Canton man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened...
WFMJ.com
Truck rolls onto roof, takes out pole in Hubbard
Crews are on scene investigating a rollover crash on Route 62 in Hubbard on Hubbard Road and Seifert-Lewis Road. The one-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. The truck went off the road, flipped and sheared off a telephone pole, coming to a rest in front of an apartment building. Only...
