Cherokee County Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges in Northwest Georgia

Important Information for Those Attending the Weiss Lake Music Festival. * East Main Street from the Cherokee County Courthouse to Armory Road will be closed/blocked off starting at 7AM Saturday morning to allow for event staff to get everything ready to be able to park along Main St as well as start setting up for the concert. East Main Street will be very busy throughout the day on Saturday leading up to the gates opening at 4PM.

CENTRE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO