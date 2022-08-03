Cherokee County Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges in Northwest Georgia

Read on weisradio.com
Cave Spring Woman Jailed in Cherokee County Following High-Speed Chase
A high-speed chase from Georgia into Cherokee County on Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a Floyd County woman. Floyd County Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the driver, identified as a Cave Spring resident entered Cherokee County at around 9:35pm with Cedar Bluff Officers joining the chase.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, August 5th
Ricky Jarrell, age 60 of Leesburg – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Jason Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear and a Bond Revocation;. Ashley Smith, age 33 of Dallas, Georgia – Failure to Appear;. and. Cody Teal, age 31 of...
Driver Flees Scene Following Fatal Hit and Run Thursday Night in DeKalb County
Authorities are still searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in DeKalb County Thursday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at around 9:10pm a man pulled over by the roadside to work on his vehicle – and was struck by a passing car causing fatal injuries. That subject has been described as a Hispanic male from the Rainsville area – no further details are being released at this time.
Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid
Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, July 3rd
Christopher Lee, age 18 of Leesburg – Fugitive from Justice;. Terry Henderson, age 34 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear – Driving while License Suspended, Driving while License Revoked, Seat Belt violation and Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Audrey Welden, age 31 of Ider – Unlawful Possession...
Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Thursday Afternoon
A two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County taking place Thursday afternoon resulted in four people being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 4:10pm on County Road 22 at the intersection of County Road 76 – involving a pair of pickups – a 2007 Mitsubishi and a 2006 Chevrolet. Occupants of one of the vehicles were entrapped and had to be freed by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and Spring Creek firefighters.
One Hurt in Highway 411 Wreck Thursday Afternoon
An auto accident occurred on the south bound lane of US Highway 411 at Fairview around 2:00pm Thursday, resulting in one injury. Centre Police, Centre Fire and Floyd EMS responded to the scene. No further information is available at this time.
Man Suffers Heat-Related Illness Thursday Afternoon
Just after 2:30pm Thursday, Central Dispatch received a call from a kayaker on Terrapin Creek stating he had come up on an individual on the creek bank who seemed to be suffering from heat stress or heat stroke. Cherokee County Sheriff deputy responded along with Cherokee County Rescue Squad and...
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in car crash, authorities say
(ELKHART COUNTY, Ind.) — Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others were killed Wednesday afternoon in a car crash, according to authorities. Walorski, 58, was traveling southbound on SR 19 in an SUV with two other people when a car traveling northbound crossed the dividing line and slammed head on into the SUV. All three people in the SUV were killed.
Important Information for Those Attending the Weiss Lake Music Festival this Weekend
Important Information for Those Attending the Weiss Lake Music Festival. * East Main Street from the Cherokee County Courthouse to Armory Road will be closed/blocked off starting at 7AM Saturday morning to allow for event staff to get everything ready to be able to park along Main St as well as start setting up for the concert. East Main Street will be very busy throughout the day on Saturday leading up to the gates opening at 4PM.
School Supplies Provided for All Cherokee County Students
School Supplies Provided for All Cherokee County Students. Cherokee County Schools is a Title I district, meaning that our system receives federal funding based on the level of financial need demonstrated by our students and families. We strive to use these funds in ways that are both meaningful and impactful in our students’ educational experiences. This coming school year (2022-2023), Cherokee County Schools will be using a portion of our federal funding to purchase our students’ Back-To-School supplies.
WEIS announces football broadcast schedule for 2022 season
The WEIS radio sports crew recently held its annual preseason football meeting at Easy Street restaurant in Centre. Station manager Jerry Baker announced the Foothills Tractor Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2022 football season, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 18. The season kicks off with a...
David Hartline Receives “Purple Heart” During Special Event in Montgomery
(Photo from www.dvidshub.net) A Cherokee County native was recently honored for his outstanding military service, receiving a Purple Heart more than five decades after returning home from Vietnam. The event took place in Montgomery and we have this report from WSAF/Channel 12 TV News:. David L. Hartline was born and...
Texas teen’s parenthood journey reflects state of post-Roe America
(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — Brooke Alexander of Corpus Christi, Texas, runs a tight schedule raising her twin 5-month-old girls, Olivia and Kendall. From feedings to naptime and diaper changes, the 19-year-old told “NIGHTLINE” that her journey to motherhood wasn’t what she planned. But even though she has little time for herself, she doesn’t regret being a mom.
Piedmont City Council passes resolution honoring First United Methodist Church’s 155th anniversary
PIEDMONT – In a brief meeting on Tuesday evening, the Piedmont City Council approved several items, including a resolution honoring the Piedmont First United Methodist Church’s 155th anniversary. The church’s history dates back to Sept. 10, 1867, when Wilson Johnson, P.W. Harbor, and Neal Ferguson (trustees of the...
Dallas City Council committee passes resolution to limit impact of Texas abortion law
(DALLAS) — A Dallas City Council committee passed a resolution Tuesday looking to limit the impact of Texas’s strict abortion law. The council’s Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee voted to adopt the ordinance, which directs law enforcement to make investigating or prosecuting any allegation related to abortion outcomes their lowest priority.
Kari Lake, sledgehammer in hand, leads celebratory slate of Trump loyalists in Arizona
(WASHINGTON) — While ABC News and others haven’t made projections in her still too-close-to-call contest, former TV reporter Kari Lake, Donald Trump’s pick in Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial primary, went ahead and claimed victory in Phoenix on Wednesday as other state candidates backed by the former president also celebrated wins down the ballot.
