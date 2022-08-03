ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Jacob deGrom impresses in debut, but pen costs Mets the game

By The Associated Press
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound

Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Brian Cashman’s explanation of Jordan Montgomery trade doesn’t help Yankees fans

You don’t say … an explanation from the New York Yankees that tells the fans nothing, inspires no confidence, and leaves them more confused than when they first raised an eyebrow? Can’t say that’s a surprise, especially when we don’t even think the Yankees knew what they were doing when they traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery for injured outfielder Harrison Bader.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
Washington State
Queens, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Angels blow late lead, rally in 10th for 4-3 win over M's

SEATTLE (AP) — Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra inning. Ward’s fly ball off Paul Sewald (3-3) was deep enough for Sierra to score easily and give the Angels the lead. Jimmy Herget pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th to get the save. Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead that proved critical when Seattle rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Joey Meneses
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Stephen Nogosek
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Yoan López
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Aníbal Sánchez
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Juan Soto
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

1 MLB trade deadline move Mets should have made

The New York Mets were far from dormant at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They added three new bats and a bullpen arm, giving them a deeper roster as they look to claim the National League pennant. However, the Mets left a lot to be desired at the deadline. The quintet of Tyler Naquin, Daniel […] The post 1 MLB trade deadline move Mets should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Grading the New York Yankees trade deadline

The Yankees have had a busy deadline, making big moves left and right. With how much pressure Brian Cashman had to make big trades and improve this team, he’s done wonders. Instead of looking at the deadline as a whole, I’ll break down each trade and grade how the Yankees and Brian Cashman did in each trade.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Washington Nationals#Nl
Yardbarker

Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?

While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy