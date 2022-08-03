Jacob deGrom impresses in debut, but pen costs Mets the game

Read on www.silive.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana Belcher
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
New York Mets drop great deGrom performance, snapping winning streak | Main Takeaways
After winning seven straight games, the New York Mets lost 5-1 to the Washington Nationals last night. The loss puts the Mets at 65-38 on the year. They now have a 2.5-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. The Mets have to win tonight and take this series from a 36-69 Nationals team before heading home for five with the Braves.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
Don’t look now, but we have a diaper dandy for you out on the diamond! The Atlanta Braves will face off with the New York Mets in a battle for the NL East division at Citi Field on Thursday. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Braves-Mets prediction and pick will be unveiled.
Brian Cashman’s explanation of Jordan Montgomery trade doesn’t help Yankees fans
You don’t say … an explanation from the New York Yankees that tells the fans nothing, inspires no confidence, and leaves them more confused than when they first raised an eyebrow? Can’t say that’s a surprise, especially when we don’t even think the Yankees knew what they were doing when they traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery for injured outfielder Harrison Bader.
Grading the Noah Syndergaard Phillies-Angels blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Syndergaard, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2022 season, spent the first six years of his career in the NL East with the New York Mets. So he’s used to pitching in the division.
Yardbarker
New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
Giants OL Reportedly Has 'Likely' Career-Ending Injury
A New York Giants offensive tackle is likely done playing football. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, tackle Matt Gono has a neck injury that is likely to end his career. Gono had surgery on his neck last season. He was reportedly feeling good at the beginning of training camp but started...
Angels blow late lead, rally in 10th for 4-3 win over M's
SEATTLE (AP) — Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra inning. Ward’s fly ball off Paul Sewald (3-3) was deep enough for Sierra to score easily and give the Angels the lead. Jimmy Herget pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th to get the save. Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead that proved critical when Seattle rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
1 MLB trade deadline move Mets should have made
The New York Mets were far from dormant at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They added three new bats and a bullpen arm, giving them a deeper roster as they look to claim the National League pennant. However, the Mets left a lot to be desired at the deadline. The quintet of Tyler Naquin, Daniel […] The post 1 MLB trade deadline move Mets should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Grading the New York Yankees trade deadline
The Yankees have had a busy deadline, making big moves left and right. With how much pressure Brian Cashman had to make big trades and improve this team, he’s done wonders. Instead of looking at the deadline as a whole, I’ll break down each trade and grade how the Yankees and Brian Cashman did in each trade.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
