Jacob deGrom impresses in debut, but pen costs Mets the game

SEATTLE (AP) — Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra inning. Ward’s fly ball off Paul Sewald (3-3) was deep enough for Sierra to score easily and give the Angels the lead. Jimmy Herget pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th to get the save. Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead that proved critical when Seattle rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO