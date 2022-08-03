Read on www.wfmj.com
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies
A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
State police confiscate 48 explosives, weapons from Hempfield home
State police said they confiscated 48 homemade explosive devices Wednesday from a Hempfield home just outside Penn Borough, according to court papers. The devices reportedly were found during a search of the Penn Manor Road home of Roger N. Williams, 61. Police said they seized three handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition during the search. The IEDs were found in a box near the guns, according to troopers.
Catalytic converters stolen from pick-up trucks at local dealership
PITTSBURGH — Police sources tell Channel 11 that thieves stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks right on the lot of the Cochran Dealership on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township. That dealership isn’t far from the Meadowlands Racetrack and Casino. Pictures show the truck allegedly involved in the...
McKees Rocks woman accused in infant's overdose faces more charges
A McKees Rocks grandmother already on the run after her infant grandson allegedly overdosed under her care faces additional charges after two more children for whom she cared tested positive for drugs, according to police. Robbie Boyer, 47, remains wanted in connection with a July 31 incident in which her...
Large water main break impacting most Rostraver Township residents
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews have been working through the night working on a water main break that is impacting most of Rostraver Township and parts of some surrounding areas. The 16-inch water main break happened around 10 p.m. Thursday along Finley Road. Crews are expected to work throughout...
Ex-Con Cousins Shot At Police In PA While Fleeing From Armed Robbery: Authorities
One of two 29-year-old cousins has been arrested for the attempted homicide of three members of law enforcement, authorities say. Shadarryl Jones was arrested by Pennsylvania state police on Thursday, July, 28, Pennsylvania state police say. Jones and his cousin Rakeem Jones had been wanted since the pair shot at...
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam
A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
Pennsylvania State Police Seize More Than $18 Million In Illegal Drugs In Second Quarter Of 2022
According the Pennsylvania State Police, over $18 Million worth of drugs were seized by Troopers in the second quarter of 2022. Statewide, Troopers say they seized $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs during the months of April, May, and June. Over the course of...
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
Powerball ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Westmoreland County
NEW STANTON, Pa. — One very lucky winner in Westmoreland County is holding onto a Powerball ticket worth more than $200 million. Sheetz customers react to huge jackpot: Watch the report above. The $206.9 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11, to...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Governor DeWine names new OSP Superintendent
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced on Wednesday the appointment of a new superintendent for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP). Lieutenant Colonel, Charles Jones will be promoted to the rank of Colonel and will replace OSP's outgoing Superintendent, Colonel Richard Fambro effective August 12, 2022. "The appointment of Lieutenant...
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
