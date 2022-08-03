ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity Township, PA

WFMJ.com

Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies

A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
HERMITAGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State police confiscate 48 explosives, weapons from Hempfield home

State police said they confiscated 48 homemade explosive devices Wednesday from a Hempfield home just outside Penn Borough, according to court papers. The devices reportedly were found during a search of the Penn Manor Road home of Roger N. Williams, 61. Police said they seized three handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition during the search. The IEDs were found in a box near the guns, according to troopers.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Unity Township, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam

A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms

Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon

The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Governor DeWine names new OSP Superintendent

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced on Wednesday the appointment of a new superintendent for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP). Lieutenant Colonel, Charles Jones will be promoted to the rank of Colonel and will replace OSP's outgoing Superintendent, Colonel Richard Fambro effective August 12, 2022. "The appointment of Lieutenant...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE

