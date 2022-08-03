DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...

