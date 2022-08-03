Teen expected to survive after being shot in Fort Lauderdale

Read on www.local10.com
Mother of woman shot in head says she hopes suspected killer ‘goes to hell’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in the head earlier this week in northwest Miami-Dade spoke to Local 10 News Thursday, saying “she didn’t deserve to die like she died.”. Surrounded by loved ones and clutching her daughter’s photo,...
Teen Arrested in Coconut Creek After Fleeing Police, Tossing Gun Into Lake
A man was found with drugs in Coconut Creek Tuesday after he tossed a handgun into a lake while running from police, authorities said. According to Coconut Creek Police, Kevin Delgado, 18, of 2240 NW 41st Ave. in Coconut Creek, was acting suspiciously when a patrol officer spotted him on Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, inside the Tradewinds condominium complex, shortly after 2 a.m.
3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash
Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in...
Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
Boyfriend caught in girl's bedroom found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her father
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911. The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say
MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
Man shot by car burglars outside South Florida home
A South Florida man was shot by two car burglars after firing a warning shot at them in attempt to scare them off.
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
'That's what you get,' road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to an arrest report.
Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
Man who claimed self-defense in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting told wounded victim, ‘that’s what you get,’ records say
A Boynton Beach man could spend decades in prison after allegedly shooting a driver whom he almost collided with, police say. A dash camera in the man’s car recorded the encounter. Bradley Jay Sosnowksy, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle after the road-rage incident on West Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday. The first charge ...
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
5 injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three females and two men injured. Officers responded to the area of 10010 SW 173rd Terrace just after 12:40 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said the officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds...
Police: Disoriented parents arrested after children found dirty, hungry inside car
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two parents were arrested this week at a gas station in Miramar after they allegedly took drugs before their children were found in their car, dirty and hungry, authorities said. George Daniel Detezanos, 45, and Ciara Michelle Detezanos, 35, of Margate, face charges of child neglect,...
