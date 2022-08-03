Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan on Locarno Competition Title ‘Ariyippu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Danny Trejo to Star as Ferdinand Magellan in ‘1521’ Philippines-Set Historical Actioner (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood actor Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Con Air,” “Heat”) has been cast for the role of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in “1521,” an upcoming historical epic that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines depicting the Battle of Mactan, Variety has learned. Produced...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix is getting a new psychological crime film straight from Cannes
Netflix is set to bolster its streaming lineup with a new addition fresh from the Cannes Film Festival and it’s coming this October. According to a report by Deadline, Netflix has scored Thomas M. Wright’s psychological crime thriller film The Stranger starring Joel Edgerton. The movie was produced...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
RELATED PEOPLE
PHOTO: ‘The Mummy’ Star Brendan Fraser Is Totally Unrecognizable as 600-Pound Recluse in New Movie
At his peak, Brendan Fraser was known as one of the fittest people in Hollywood, but his new role his as far away from that as possible. The actor once had an extremely chiseled physique. He famously wore nothing but a loin cloth for his role in George of the Jungle. However, Fraser is completely hidden in his character or the upcoming film, The Whale. Film studio A24 released the first jarring image of Fraser from the new film, which was posted on Screenrant’s Twitter.
Fans React to Brendan Fraser's Transformation Into a 600-Lb Man For New Movie
The Brendan Fraser Renaissance, which fans have dubbed the "brenaissance," is upon us!. After starring in The Mummy franchise and taking on other roles in films like George of the Jungle, Dudley Do-Right, Encino Man, and Airheads, the actor took a break from Hollywood. But now, he is making a...
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
IGN
Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production
DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Luck’ Review: Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg Enliven Apple TV+’s Sweet, Familiar Animated Feature
Sam Greenfield (voiced by Hadestown’s Eva Noblezada) might just be the world’s unluckiest person. The 18-year-old protagonist of Apple TV+ and Skydance Animation’s wholesome film Luck is an expert in poor timing, unhappy accidents and minor disasters. (Sometimes major ones, too). Random objects fall on her head, she slips and trips, and almost everything she touches breaks. Despite her general misfortune, Sam is a perennial optimist — a woman who prefers to look on the brighter side. Luck tells the story of how Sam momentarily comes into better fortunes, loses that opportunity and sets out to find it again. If Apple’s extensive...
IGN
Keanu Reeves' First Major TV Role to Be in Serial Killer Story 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is headed to the small screen and will be one of the leads in the upcoming television adaptation of Devil in the White City. According to Variety the production has officially been ordered to series at Hulu. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will serve as executive producers. This...
SFGate
Review: Youth and anarchy in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. “ Bodies Bodies Bodies ” might just be the first great Gen Z thriller. In director Halina Reijn’s film is a razor-sharp satire of a very specific kind of modern privilege set inside an escalating murder mystery in a remote mansion as a hurricane rages outside.
‘Elvis’ Will Enter the Building Next Tuesday via PVOD, Not HBO Max
Click here to read the full article. Streaming platforms announced Wednesday that Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” still thriving in theaters, will be released on PVOD ($19.99 to rent for 48 hours, $24.99 to purchase) on Tuesday, August 9. But sources tell IndieWire that its availability on Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max will not be on the same date. Luhrmann previously stated that it wouldn’t come to the studio’s streamer until “fall.” WBD has never confirmed that, but any HBO Max premiere after 45 days in theatrical release would run counter to its plans for 2022 theatrical releases. After a tumultuous 2021 when all...
Streaming: the best video game film adaptations
Sonic the Hedgehog 2, like Super Mario Bros, assorted Lara Crofts and all things Resident Evil, seeks the sweet spot between knowing silliness and serious action
International Insider: Streamers Turn To Africa And Asia; Inside The UTA/Curtis Brown Deal; License Fees; A Quiet Oscar Submission
Click here to read the full article. Good afternoon Insiders. We have truly entered holiday season but in TV and film land things simply don’t slow down. I’m Max Goldbart and here’s your list of the week’s biggest headlines. Streamers Turn To Africa And Asia Teething problem solutions: It’s no secret that some of the legacy players of the streaming world have been experiencing teething problems of late, with Netflix especially struggling with subs growth and commissioning shows that really cut through. One solution: Africa and Asia. This week saw a wealth of talent deals and new programs unveiled across both continents,...
Lupin star Omar Sy to lead John Woo’s remake of The Killer for Peacock
A remake of the 1989 film has been in development for over 30 years
The Verge
HBO Max’s $90 million Batgirl movie is headed to the vault
About a week ago, industry observers noticed that Comic-Con 2022 came and went without any mention of Batgirl, the Warner Bros. film shot over the winter and apparently due for release in 2023. Today, the New York Post, The Wrap, and other entertainment outlets report that despite being in the final stages of post-production, Warner Bros. and DC Films have decided not to release the movie on any platform or in theaters.
Comments / 0