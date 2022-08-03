Read on www.mashed.com
Related
Why You Should Never Put Eggshells Back In The Carton
Food is intrinsically personal, based on personal preferences, culture, socioeconomic backgrounds, ethical considerations, dietary sensitives, and much more. Everyone approaches food and cooking in different ways, some more quirky than others. One oddity that many abide by is returning cracked eggshells to the egg carton. Is this nutritionally sound? Is this an environmental choice? Is it safe?
Is It Dangerous To Eat Leftover Egg Dishes That Haven't Been Refrigerated?
As we enjoy our first mostly post-covid summer, there's never been a better time for a picnic. Forget the socially distanced picnics of yesteryear and plop down on a blanket with your friends or loved ones to enjoy some al fresco dining. While the season and the spirit might have you looking around for the best things to bring on a picnic, some of those that spring right to mind need to be approached with a little extra caution.
Why You Should Think Twice About The Cherry Pie Filling At Cold Stone
Cold Stone Creamery has been a major competitor known for tasty ice cream since its inception in 1988, per the company's website. Founded by Donald and Susan Southerland, the frozen dessert chain creates all of its ice creams in-house, making it super simple to request exactly what your taste buds require from the base to those all-important mix-ins. As the brand revealed via PR Newswire, the most popular flavors in 2020 (in order) were Cake Batter™, Chocolate, French Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Cheesecake, Coffee, Strawberry, Mint, Classic Cookie Dough, and Cotton Candy. In January 2022, the company began offering its first vegan flavor, Silk Chocolate Almondmilk, a collaboration with Silk brand dairy-free milk (per VegNews).
The Unexpected Way Ina Garten Upgrades Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ina Garten is a chef most of us know and love by way of her popular Food Network show "The Barefoot Contessa" and countless user-friendly cookbooks she has released over the years. Garten's approach to food is straightforward, with a focus on elegance and elevation of flavors (via The New York Times). Sometimes that means adding more butter or fat to a dish. However, while many of her recipes are arguably nonintimidating in their simplicity, she still finds a way to upgrade basic creations with unexpected ingredients. Garten's secret weapon is a splash or two of liquor, but her culinary arsenal goes beyond the bounds of alcohol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7-Eleven Might Have '3,000 Ways' To Customize Your PSL
As the weather starts to get cooler and the leaves start to fall, people's taste-buds start to salivate for all the comfort foods related to long nights indoors. The very words pumpkin spice might even bring you a sense of relaxation — you can almost smell the cinnamon in your nostrils and taste the sweetness on your tongue.
Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch
From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
10 Things You Should Always (or Never) Buy at Target
Target doesn't have nearly as many stores as Walmart or anything approaching the digital infrastructure of Amazon -- and both of those retailers generate far more revenue. Target simply isn't big...
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
What Happened To Fried Green Tomatoes After Shark Tank?
For more than a decade, we've seen some of the best food businesses appear on "Shark Tank" and have watched small businesses grow into huge success stories. After appearing on an episode, a business' growth typically booms — even if they walk away without making a deal. In the...
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Tomorrow is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Day, which happens in May. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day lands on August 4th, 2022 (per National Today.) It might surprise you to learn that the chocolate chip cookie was first created by accident. Back...
Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Addition Has Fans Seeing Red
One of the most endearing qualities of Cracker Barrel is its ability to serve large doses of nostalgia by offering up comfort foods including platters loaded with Southern treats including country fried steak, biscuits, bacon, and chicken. The restaurant chain even offers a Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast option, that gives diners a wide range of proteins to choose from, from chicken tenders and hamburger steaks to two types of ham. In June, the chain announced via press release that there would be two additions to its menu: Cracker Barrel was finally trying plant-based meat with Impossible sausage as an option for the Homestyle Breakfast and would also offer a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast.
Vanilla Fruit Dip Recipe
One of the things that differentiates fruits from vegetables (besides certain botanical characteristics that we're not going to get into here) is the fact that many fruits tend to have more natural sweetness than do vegetables. For this reason, some people serve up fruit as a dessert, which is something that may not play too well with those who tend to think of dessert as something like cookies, cake, or ice cream and would prefer that a fruit dessert be more along the lines of apple pie.
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
Are Pickle S'mores Really A Thing Now?
Summer won't be here for long and what better way to celebrate the close of the warm and bright season than by digging your teeth into a gooey chocolate-filled s'more around a campfire with family and friends? Even if you can't build a billowy fire in your backyard, oven-baked smores are just as delicious.
Classic Mexican Corn Tortillas Recipe
In a large bowl, whisk together the masa harina and salt. Switch to a wooden spoon, and gradually mix in the water. When the dough gets too thick, start mixing with your hands. When the dough comes together, turn it out onto a clean surface and knead it with the...
Classic Margarita Cocktail Recipe
Tequila lovers rejoice, because this classic margarita recipe is as good as it gets. As recipe developer Michelle McGlinn explains, "A good, fresh margarita is a perfect balance of sweet and sour that is complemented by its salty rim." And this classic recipe hits each of these flavor profiles with just the right nuance, making for a perfectly smooth sipping experience. "I'm guilty of having used margarita mixes and bottled lime juice — but the taste is much, much better with fresh limes and agave," McGlinn says.
ABC News
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares her delicious recipe for barbecue chicken with corn on the cob
If you're looking for a delicious summer barbecue recipe to make for the entire family, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli might have just what you need. The Food Network host and judge dropped by "GMA3" to share her mother's chicken with barbecue sauce and simple corn on the cob recipes. An...
Why You Should Consider Making Cookies In A Panini Press
When considering if you should buy a panini press, you probably don't think about using it to make anything other than a deliciously melty sandwich. It's in the appliance's name, after all. Though it may seem like a kitchen gadget with just a single purpose, you can cook up various things with a panini press between the two hot plates. The creative possibilities are endless, and you might be surprised to learn what dishes you can prepare via this handy method.
Mashed
140K+
Followers
36K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0