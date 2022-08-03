Thousands cheer 62nd Lumberjack Championships

Several thousand enthusiastic spectators cheered on 98 athletes from five countries at the 62nd annual Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) at historic Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward July 28-30. Visitors enjoyed near-ideal weather and a new aluminum-seat grandstand.

Matt Cogar from West Virginia won the Tony Wise All-Around Lumberjack title, while the All-Around Lumberjill trophy was claimed by co-champions Stephanie Naud from Quebec and Erin LaVoie from Spokane, Washington.

It was the first time in the history of the LWC that there was a tie for the all-round lumberjill title in the points standings.

Cogar won the men’s underhand chop, springboard chop, and standing block chop. He teamed with Matt Slingerland to win the double buck and with Kate Witkowski of Hayward to win the Jack and Jill crosscut sawing event.

LaVoie won the women’s single-buck sawing event and women’s standing chop. Both LaVoie and Naud broke the old world record in the women’s underhand chop with times of 25.38 and 26.22 seconds respectively. The old record of 26.23 was set by Amanda Beams of New Zealand in 2017.

Other event winners at this year’s championships included Anthony Polentini of Hartland, Wisconsin, in men’s logrolling, as he defeated Tanner Hallett of Hermosa Beach, California, three falls to none, for his third world title; and Livi Pappadopoulos of Holmen, who defeated Ellie Davenport of Hudson three falls to none in women’s logrolling.

It was the fourth straight world title for Pappadopoulos. She remains undefeated at the Lumberjack World Championships and has only lost one match since she began logrolling in 2017. Her current record is 25 total wins in 25 events.

Claudia Duffy of Hayward won her second straight women’s boom run title, defeating Abby Delaney of Minneapolis by just 0.37 second. Cameron Pilgreen of Watertown won his first men’s boom run championship.

Caleb Graves of Seymour, Tennessee, repeated as the top climber in both the 60-foot and 90-foot speed climbs. He defeated first-time Lumberjack World Championships participant Sean Yokoyama of Japan in the 90-foot speed climb and Cassidy Scheer of Minneapolis in the 60-foot speed climb.

David Jewett, Pittsford, New York, won the hot saw event over Nate Hodges of North Fork, California.

A combined 17 lumberjacks and lumberjills represented Wisconsin and Minnesota. Each of the countries in attendance were represented in the finals, including athletes Matyáš Klíma (Czech Republic), Sean Yokoyama (Japan), and Ferry Svan (Sweden). Canada had a strong showing in the finals with Stephanie Naud, Maxime Mercier, and Jean-Pierre Mercier all competing in multiple events.

Sawyer County was represented in the finals by athletes Kate Witkowski, Meredith Ingbretson, Deven Blair and Claudia Duffy.

Witkowski, who is a teacher/advisor at the Northern Waters Environmental School in Hayward, teamed with Matt Cogar to win the Jack and Jill cross-cut sawing event.

During the medal presentation, Duffy said she plans to surpass the five world titles that her father Brian Duffy holds.

The Lumberjack World Championships are a generational event for several families. In this year’s finals, Jason and Mel Lentz (both of Diana, West Virginia) represented a generations-deep connection to the competition. Mel took home the 2022 axe-throwing world title at the age of 63, beating fellow competitor Dave Engasser (Cortland, New York) in a head-to-head throw-off for the title. Lentz capped off his performance with a bullseye, earning him the title of world champion.

Mel’s son, Jason Lentz, also took home a world champion medal in the single buck sawing event with a time of 13.64 seconds. Jason Lentz, the former 2021 all-around World Champion, made it to the finals in six different events in 2022, but fell short of defending his title from last year.

“It was a fantastic weekend of competition,” said Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation and co-director of the LWC. “Great weather, amazing athletes from around the globe. The new infrastructure, the bleachers, were fantastic, safer, easier to get in.

“We know how to host the world,” Popp added. “People come here and they love it. Tourism drives the economy of northern Wisconsin and this is a great example of it.”

LWC final results

Hot saw: David Jewett, Pittsford, New York, 7.30 seconds; Nate Hodges, North Fork, California, 8.10; Billy Kunelius, Pittsfield, New Hampshire, 21.10.

Women’s underhand chop: Erin LaVoie, Spokane,Washington, 25.38 seconds; Stephanie Naud, Brigham, Quebeck, 26.22; Martha King, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, 27.64; Alex Miller, Alden, New York, 32.49.

Men’s standing chop: Matt Cogar, Grafton, West Virginia, 27.25 seconds; Nate Hodges, 30.41; Jason Lentz,Diana, West Virginia, 32.08; Cassidy Scheer, Minneapolis, 40.97.

Jill and Jill crosscut sawing: Andrea Card, Santa Rosa, California, nad Stephanie Naud, 10.43 seconds; Evin La Voie and Kate Witkowski, 11.21; Nancy Zalewski, Manitowoc, and Lindsay Daun, Round Lake, Illinois, 11.42; Kelly Kerrigan, Oxford, Connecticut, and Martha King, 12.20.

Springboard chop: Matt Cogar, 54.10 seconds; Cassidy Scheer, 56.71; Matt Slingerland, Sevierville, Tennessee, 1:22.23; Ferry Svan, Vansbro, Sweden, 1:44.14.

Jack and Jill sawing: Kate Witkowski and Matt Cogar, 7.53 seconds; Stephanie Naud and Maxime Mercier, Quebec, 7.55; Erin Voie and Jason Lentz, 7.99; Linsay Daun and David Jewett, 8.11.

Women’s boom run: Claudia Duffy, Hayward, 14.78; Lily Duffy, St. Paul, 15.46; Abby Delaney, Minneapolis,15.70; Katie Burke, DePere, 16.53.

60-foot speed climb: Caleb Graves, Seymour, Tennessee, 13.35 seconds; Cassidy Scheer, 15.24; Deven Blair, Winter, 14.06; Sean Yokoyama, Miyazaki, Japan, 15.52.

90-foot speed climb: Caleb Graves, 19.77; Sean Yokoyama, 20.89.

Men’s boom run: Cameron Pilgreen, 13.18; Anthony Polentini, 13.21; Caleb Graves, 13.32; Charlie Fenton, Sevierville, Tennessee, 13.97.

Men’s single buck: Jason Lentz, 13.64; Cassidy Scheer,14.10; Matt Slingerland, 14.20; Rainer Shooter, Bowler, 15.76.

Women’s single buck: Stephanie Naud, 14.13; Erin LaVoie, 17.48; Hanna Quigley, ZHoneoye Falls, New York, 17.87; Martha King, 19.37.

Men’s underhand chop: Matt Cogar, 20.49; Cassidy Scheer, 22.99; Trevor Beaudy, Walpole, New Hampshire, 23.95; Jason Lentz, 24.41.

Women’s standing chop: Erin LaVoie, 23.77; Hanna Quigley, 29.26; Setphanie Naud, 29.88; Alex Miller, 34.09.

Men’s double buck sawing; Matt Cogar and Matt Slingerland, 6.42; Jason Lentz and Mark Bouquin, Springville, New York, 6.59; Mike Slingerland, Troy, North Carolina, and Mike Sullivan, Colebrook,Connecticut, 7.54.

Master’s double buck: Dave Engasser and Warrick Hallett, 12.08; Mike Slingerland and Mike Sullivana, 14.44; David Jewett and Nancy Zalewski, 15.03; J.P. Mercier and Mel Lentz,15.68.

Master’s underhand chop: Charles Van Hall, Schuylerville, New York, 1:04.91; Dave Engasser, Cortland, NY, 1:06.35; Mel Lentz, 1:08.78; J.P. Mercier, 1:08.92.