ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Thousands cheer 62nd Lumberjack Championships

By By Terrell Boettcher News Editor
Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 2 days ago

Several thousand enthusiastic spectators cheered on 98 athletes from five countries at the 62nd annual Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) at historic Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward July 28-30. Visitors enjoyed near-ideal weather and a new aluminum-seat grandstand.

Matt Cogar from West Virginia won the Tony Wise All-Around Lumberjack title, while the All-Around Lumberjill trophy was claimed by co-champions Stephanie Naud from Quebec and Erin LaVoie from Spokane, Washington.

It was the first time in the history of the LWC that there was a tie for the all-round lumberjill title in the points standings.

Cogar won the men’s underhand chop, springboard chop, and standing block chop. He teamed with Matt Slingerland to win the double buck and with Kate Witkowski of Hayward to win the Jack and Jill crosscut sawing event.

LaVoie won the women’s single-buck sawing event and women’s standing chop. Both LaVoie and Naud broke the old world record in the women’s underhand chop with times of 25.38 and 26.22 seconds respectively. The old record of 26.23 was set by Amanda Beams of New Zealand in 2017.

Other event winners at this year’s championships included Anthony Polentini of Hartland, Wisconsin, in men’s logrolling, as he defeated Tanner Hallett of Hermosa Beach, California, three falls to none, for his third world title; and Livi Pappadopoulos of Holmen, who defeated Ellie Davenport of Hudson three falls to none in women’s logrolling.

It was the fourth straight world title for Pappadopoulos. She remains undefeated at the Lumberjack World Championships and has only lost one match since she began logrolling in 2017. Her current record is 25 total wins in 25 events.

Claudia Duffy of Hayward won her second straight women’s boom run title, defeating Abby Delaney of Minneapolis by just 0.37 second. Cameron Pilgreen of Watertown won his first men’s boom run championship.

Caleb Graves of Seymour, Tennessee, repeated as the top climber in both the 60-foot and 90-foot speed climbs. He defeated first-time Lumberjack World Championships participant Sean Yokoyama of Japan in the 90-foot speed climb and Cassidy Scheer of Minneapolis in the 60-foot speed climb.

David Jewett, Pittsford, New York, won the hot saw event over Nate Hodges of North Fork, California.

A combined 17 lumberjacks and lumberjills represented Wisconsin and Minnesota. Each of the countries in attendance were represented in the finals, including athletes Matyáš Klíma (Czech Republic), Sean Yokoyama (Japan), and Ferry Svan (Sweden). Canada had a strong showing in the finals with Stephanie Naud, Maxime Mercier, and Jean-Pierre Mercier all competing in multiple events.

Sawyer County was represented in the finals by athletes Kate Witkowski, Meredith Ingbretson, Deven Blair and Claudia Duffy.

Witkowski, who is a teacher/advisor at the Northern Waters Environmental School in Hayward, teamed with Matt Cogar to win the Jack and Jill cross-cut sawing event.

During the medal presentation, Duffy said she plans to surpass the five world titles that her father Brian Duffy holds.

The Lumberjack World Championships are a generational event for several families. In this year’s finals, Jason and Mel Lentz (both of Diana, West Virginia) represented a generations-deep connection to the competition. Mel took home the 2022 axe-throwing world title at the age of 63, beating fellow competitor Dave Engasser (Cortland, New York) in a head-to-head throw-off for the title. Lentz capped off his performance with a bullseye, earning him the title of world champion.

Mel’s son, Jason Lentz, also took home a world champion medal in the single buck sawing event with a time of 13.64 seconds. Jason Lentz, the former 2021 all-around World Champion, made it to the finals in six different events in 2022, but fell short of defending his title from last year.

“It was a fantastic weekend of competition,” said Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation and co-director of the LWC. “Great weather, amazing athletes from around the globe. The new infrastructure, the bleachers, were fantastic, safer, easier to get in.

“We know how to host the world,” Popp added. “People come here and they love it. Tourism drives the economy of northern Wisconsin and this is a great example of it.”

LWC final results

Hot saw: David Jewett, Pittsford, New York, 7.30 seconds; Nate Hodges, North Fork, California, 8.10; Billy Kunelius, Pittsfield, New Hampshire, 21.10.

Women’s underhand chop: Erin LaVoie, Spokane,Washington, 25.38 seconds; Stephanie Naud, Brigham, Quebeck, 26.22; Martha King, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, 27.64; Alex Miller, Alden, New York, 32.49.

Men’s standing chop: Matt Cogar, Grafton, West Virginia, 27.25 seconds; Nate Hodges, 30.41; Jason Lentz,Diana, West Virginia, 32.08; Cassidy Scheer, Minneapolis, 40.97.

Jill and Jill crosscut sawing: Andrea Card, Santa Rosa, California, nad Stephanie Naud, 10.43 seconds; Evin La Voie and Kate Witkowski, 11.21; Nancy Zalewski, Manitowoc, and Lindsay Daun, Round Lake, Illinois, 11.42; Kelly Kerrigan, Oxford, Connecticut, and Martha King, 12.20.

Springboard chop: Matt Cogar, 54.10 seconds; Cassidy Scheer, 56.71; Matt Slingerland, Sevierville, Tennessee, 1:22.23; Ferry Svan, Vansbro, Sweden, 1:44.14.

Jack and Jill sawing: Kate Witkowski and Matt Cogar, 7.53 seconds; Stephanie Naud and Maxime Mercier, Quebec, 7.55; Erin Voie and Jason Lentz, 7.99; Linsay Daun and David Jewett, 8.11.

Women’s boom run: Claudia Duffy, Hayward, 14.78; Lily Duffy, St. Paul, 15.46; Abby Delaney, Minneapolis,15.70; Katie Burke, DePere, 16.53.

60-foot speed climb: Caleb Graves, Seymour, Tennessee, 13.35 seconds; Cassidy Scheer, 15.24; Deven Blair, Winter, 14.06; Sean Yokoyama, Miyazaki, Japan, 15.52.

90-foot speed climb: Caleb Graves, 19.77; Sean Yokoyama, 20.89.

Men’s boom run: Cameron Pilgreen, 13.18; Anthony Polentini, 13.21; Caleb Graves, 13.32; Charlie Fenton, Sevierville, Tennessee, 13.97.

Men’s single buck: Jason Lentz, 13.64; Cassidy Scheer,14.10; Matt Slingerland, 14.20; Rainer Shooter, Bowler, 15.76.

Women’s single buck: Stephanie Naud, 14.13; Erin LaVoie, 17.48; Hanna Quigley, ZHoneoye Falls, New York, 17.87; Martha King, 19.37.

Men’s underhand chop: Matt Cogar, 20.49; Cassidy Scheer, 22.99; Trevor Beaudy, Walpole, New Hampshire, 23.95; Jason Lentz, 24.41.

Women’s standing chop: Erin LaVoie, 23.77; Hanna Quigley, 29.26; Setphanie Naud, 29.88; Alex Miller, 34.09.

Men’s double buck sawing; Matt Cogar and Matt Slingerland, 6.42; Jason Lentz and Mark Bouquin, Springville, New York, 6.59; Mike Slingerland, Troy, North Carolina, and Mike Sullivan, Colebrook,Connecticut, 7.54.

Master’s double buck: Dave Engasser and Warrick Hallett, 12.08; Mike Slingerland and Mike Sullivana, 14.44; David Jewett and Nancy Zalewski, 15.03; J.P. Mercier and Mel Lentz,15.68.

Master’s underhand chop: Charles Van Hall, Schuylerville, New York, 1:04.91; Dave Engasser, Cortland, NY, 1:06.35; Mel Lentz, 1:08.78; J.P. Mercier, 1:08.92.

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
cbs3duluth.com

DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Grafton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
City
Hayward, WI
Hayward, WI
Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Watertown, WI
City
Hartland, WI
City
Holmen, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
State
New Hampshire State
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged

DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Sawyer County Record

Sawyer County Record

Hayward, WI
171
Followers
170
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin. Hayward is the county seat for Sawyer County, located amidst the lake and forest country of northwestern Wisconsin. The Record has been published continuously since 1895. The Record is Sawyer County’s leading source for news, advertising and information for visitors to this popular tourist and second-home destination. The Record is also the publisher of Visitor magazine, which is an informational and entertaining magazine which caters to visitors to the region and locals. The Visitor has been published since 1965. Another companion piece to the Record is the Four Seasons Shopper, which offers total market coverage, delivered on Saturdays. The Record maintains a website which is the primary source for breaking news and information in Sawyer County, at www.sawyercountyrecord.net. The site is also part of a news gateway for northwestern Wisconsin through the Record’s parent company, APG Media of Wisconsin, offering connections to news sites for Rice Lake, Ashland, Spooner and Price County. You can also visit us on Facebook, and subscribe to our Twitter feed.

 https://www.sawyercountyrecord.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy