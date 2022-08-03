How Crypto and Esports Are Fueling Each Other’s Growth

Read on decrypt.co
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Pumps Nearly 35% After Announcement of New Instagram NFT Partnership
A layer-1 blockchain designed for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is soaring after being integrated into a major social media platform. In a new announcement, social media giant Meta says that NFTs minted on the Flow (FLOW) blockchain will start posting on Instagram’s new digital collectibles feed. Flow is a decentralized...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Motley Fool
Flow Crypto Soars on Meta's Move Into NFTs
Instagram expanded its NFT offering this week, providing support for Flow NFTs and Flow's Dapper Wallet. This move underscores the value Flow provides in both its blockchain technology and its NFT portfolio. Investors looking for exposure to NFTs appear to be taking a deeper dive into Flow, a unique player...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
kitco.com
The growing "bitcoin, not crypto" movement
It's easy to forget that before Terra/Luna and Celsius imploded, they were the hottest thing in crypto. Venture capitalists and others who invested early collected obscene yields while the value of their tokens soared. Bitcoin's returns looked small and frail by comparison. So vast amounts of capital flowed into Luna...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says He’s Doubled Down on Crypto Amid Downturn, Naming Bitcoin, Ethereum and Three Altcoins
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is revealing that he took advantage of the market downturn to add to his crypto holdings. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, O’Leary says that his crypto portfolio suffered a double-digit drawdown, but he took that as an opportunity to buy the dip.
decrypt.co
Token Backing Ethereum Scaling Solution Optimism Rallies 20%
There’s a new winner in town, and this time round, it’s the token underpinning Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Optimism. The price of the Optimism (OP) token has surged by more than 80% in a single week to hit a high of $2.22 on Thursday morning, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
Instagram Adds Flow Blockchain NFTs, FLOW Token Pumps 44%
Instagram’s NFT initiative now includes more than 100 countries, including collectibles from the Flow blockchain. Instagram has added support for Flow-based NFTs as it expands its NFT initiative into more than 100 total countries. FLOW has surged in price as a result, up about 44% over the past 24...
NEWSBTC
Active Contribution Across Solana, Bitcoin, And Ethereum Grow
It is surprising how contributors still pile into the Ethereum blockchain network every month. Drawing from participants’ observations, the network saw about 2,000 contributors last month. These contributors are responsible for pushing updates for coding on GitHub. The codes are functions of different computer programs. Pile Into Popular Cryptocurrencies.
decrypt.co
Why Ethereum NFT Creators Are Giving Away Commercial Rights—To Everyone
As Moonbirds and XCOPY artwork both transition to CC0 licenses, here’s a look at why creators are embracing the public domain. Popular NFT project Moonbirds will switch to a CC0 license, putting its artwork in the public domain. As with other CC0 projects, it means that the artwork can...
bloomberglaw.com
BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)
Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
How To Research A Crypto?
A comprehensive guide for investors & traders. Attention: there is No affiliate content in this article. The first step is to check some basic statistics and if the coin is economically active. I use CoinMarketCap for this purpose. You can also use Coingecko. I first pay attention to the following factors on CoinMarketCap:
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BitMEX Offers Strategy on Potential 'ETHPoW' Split as China Miner Contests Ethereum Merge
It’s little more than speculation now that some Ethereum miners might break away when the world’s second-biggest blockchain shifts as soon as September to a new “proof-of-stake” system that’s supposed to be better for the environment. But with the Ethereum “Merge” still at least a...
decrypt.co
Justin Sun’s Poloniex Will Support Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork
The crypto exchange announced that it will begin listing ETH fork ETHW next week. Last week Chandler Guo, a prominent Chinese crypto miner, announced his intention to resist the Ethereum “merge” by forking the Ethereum blockchain and creating a spinoff proof-of-work version of the network. That campaign earned...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wirex Credit Launches in the UK, Expands Cryptocurrency Collateral Options
Wirex, a crypto and payments ecosystem, has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and “developed additional features.”. Their crypto-back credit lines “are now available to UK users and has added WXT as a token to be used as collateral.”. Having launched last month on the Wirex...
PayPal’s crypto ambitions fade to the background as company sets new course
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said the company was focused on several branches of the business, including its checkout core business and digital wallets, but did not mention cryptocurrency during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. PayPal went all in on crypto in 2021, building a wallet and touting big plans...
decrypt.co
Jack Dorsey's Block Reports $36M Impairment Loss on Bitcoin Holdings
Amid the continued crypto winter, Block’s total revenue fell by about 6% alongside a hefty impairment loss on its Bitcoin holdings. Block Inc., the digital payments company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, reported a $36 million Bitcoin impairment loss in the second quarter, something the company attributed to “broader uncertainty around crypto assets.”
dailyhodl.com
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
