How Crypto and Esports Are Fueling Each Other’s Growth

By Andrew Hayward
decrypt.co
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Motley Fool

Flow Crypto Soars on Meta's Move Into NFTs

Instagram expanded its NFT offering this week, providing support for Flow NFTs and Flow's Dapper Wallet. This move underscores the value Flow provides in both its blockchain technology and its NFT portfolio. Investors looking for exposure to NFTs appear to be taking a deeper dive into Flow, a unique player...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
kitco.com

The growing "bitcoin, not crypto" movement

It's easy to forget that before Terra/Luna and Celsius imploded, they were the hottest thing in crypto. Venture capitalists and others who invested early collected obscene yields while the value of their tokens soared. Bitcoin's returns looked small and frail by comparison. So vast amounts of capital flowed into Luna...
decrypt.co

Token Backing Ethereum Scaling Solution Optimism Rallies 20%

There’s a new winner in town, and this time round, it’s the token underpinning Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Optimism. The price of the Optimism (OP) token has surged by more than 80% in a single week to hit a high of $2.22 on Thursday morning, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co

Instagram Adds Flow Blockchain NFTs, FLOW Token Pumps 44%

Instagram’s NFT initiative now includes more than 100 countries, including collectibles from the Flow blockchain. Instagram has added support for Flow-based NFTs as it expands its NFT initiative into more than 100 total countries. FLOW has surged in price as a result, up about 44% over the past 24...
NEWSBTC

Active Contribution Across Solana, Bitcoin, And Ethereum Grow

It is surprising how contributors still pile into the Ethereum blockchain network every month. Drawing from participants’ observations, the network saw about 2,000 contributors last month. These contributors are responsible for pushing updates for coding on GitHub. The codes are functions of different computer programs. Pile Into Popular Cryptocurrencies.
bloomberglaw.com

BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)

Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
Sepehr Vafaei

How To Research A Crypto?

A comprehensive guide for investors & traders. Attention: there is No affiliate content in this article. The first step is to check some basic statistics and if the coin is economically active. I use CoinMarketCap for this purpose. You can also use Coingecko. I first pay attention to the following factors on CoinMarketCap:
decrypt.co

Justin Sun’s Poloniex Will Support Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork

The crypto exchange announced that it will begin listing ETH fork ETHW next week. Last week Chandler Guo, a prominent Chinese crypto miner, announced his intention to resist the Ethereum “merge” by forking the Ethereum blockchain and creating a spinoff proof-of-work version of the network. That campaign earned...
crowdfundinsider.com

Wirex Credit Launches in the UK, Expands Cryptocurrency Collateral Options

Wirex, a crypto and payments ecosystem, has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and “developed additional features.”. Their crypto-back credit lines “are now available to UK users and has added WXT as a token to be used as collateral.”. Having launched last month on the Wirex...
decrypt.co

Jack Dorsey's Block Reports $36M Impairment Loss on Bitcoin Holdings

Amid the continued crypto winter, Block’s total revenue fell by about 6% alongside a hefty impairment loss on its Bitcoin holdings. Block Inc., the digital payments company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, reported a $36 million Bitcoin impairment loss in the second quarter, something the company attributed to “broader uncertainty around crypto assets.”
