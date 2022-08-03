ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Fire near Schooners prompts evacuations, road closures

A brush fire near Schooners on Soledad Canyon Road on Thursday resulted in evacuations of businesses, a closure of Soledad and a halt in Metrolink train service. The fire was first reported at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Avenue J [Lancaster, CA]

Motorcyclist Dead in Traffic Accident on 65th Street West. The accident happened at Avenue J and 65th Street West on August 1st, around 10:38 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the involved Honda failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the motorcyclist. Moreover, the motorcyclist suffered...
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, CA
Cars
City
Lancaster, CA
Lancaster, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Skids Off-Road In Canyon Country Crash, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported after a car skid off the road into a planter in a Canyon Country crash Wednesday. Around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, a car skidded through the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa in a Canyon Country crash, according to Bradley Grose, who caught the collision from his drone.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

PWD to replace water main lines

PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors. The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellow School Buses#Vehicles#Byd Coach Bus#Transportation
theavtimes.com

New child care funding available to AV families

PALMDALE – Between the rising costs of groceries, gas, and rent, many families have little to no money left over to pay for child care, which is now more expensive than in-state college tuition in California. But many local families may not know that Child Care Resource Center, can help them pay for the cost of child care during the hours they need it.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AV College Board OKs concrete work

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a contract ratification with MW Lloyd Inc. for concrete work to be used as part of an outdoor fitness center. The center is adjacent to the new Marauder Complex on the southwestern part of the campus.
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist dies as result of collision

LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New L.A. County Fire Chief Appointed

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the new acting fire chief for the L.A. County Fire Department. The appointment comes after the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby in July. Beginning Aug. 1, Marrone is set to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods

East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Beard-Williams joins Healthcare Board race

PALMDALE — The field of prospective candidates eager to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors added another name when Lancaster resident Diana Beard-Williams pulled candidate nomination papers, Thursday, for the short-term, two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters. Beard-Williams is one of...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested

PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy