Read on www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
signalscv.com
Fire near Schooners prompts evacuations, road closures
A brush fire near Schooners on Soledad Canyon Road on Thursday resulted in evacuations of businesses, a closure of Soledad and a halt in Metrolink train service. The fire was first reported at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.
Palmdale battles illegal dumping in open spaces, wetlands
The city of Palmdale picked up 244 tons of illegally-dumped trash in April alone, and the problem is just getting worse.
1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA: One person was trapped after a traffic collision involving at least three vehicles that spanned a large area east and west of… Read more "1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision"
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Avenue J [Lancaster, CA]
Motorcyclist Dead in Traffic Accident on 65th Street West. The accident happened at Avenue J and 65th Street West on August 1st, around 10:38 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the involved Honda failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the motorcyclist. Moreover, the motorcyclist suffered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Lucas O’Dell Dies in Solo-Car Collision on State Route 138 [Lancaster, CA]
1 Child Dead, 2 Injured in Traffic Accident on 300th Street. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m. along SR-138 and 300th Street West on July 28th. According to reports, for unknown reasons, a gray Ford F-250 drove off the roadway into the dirt and rolled over before landing on its roof.
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Skids Off-Road In Canyon Country Crash, No Injuries Reported
No injuries were reported after a car skid off the road into a planter in a Canyon Country crash Wednesday. Around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, a car skidded through the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa in a Canyon Country crash, according to Bradley Grose, who caught the collision from his drone.
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
Antelope Valley Press
PWD to replace water main lines
PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors. The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six Killed, Eight Injured in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area.
theavtimes.com
New child care funding available to AV families
PALMDALE – Between the rising costs of groceries, gas, and rent, many families have little to no money left over to pay for child care, which is now more expensive than in-state college tuition in California. But many local families may not know that Child Care Resource Center, can help them pay for the cost of child care during the hours they need it.
L.A. Weekly
Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]
59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Avenue I. The incident happened around 12:51 a.m., just north of Avenue I. Per reports, Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
Antelope Valley Press
AV College Board OKs concrete work
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a contract ratification with MW Lloyd Inc. for concrete work to be used as part of an outdoor fitness center. The center is adjacent to the new Marauder Complex on the southwestern part of the campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies as result of collision
LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
Santa Clarita Radio
New L.A. County Fire Chief Appointed
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the new acting fire chief for the L.A. County Fire Department. The appointment comes after the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby in July. Beginning Aug. 1, Marrone is set to...
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
Antelope Valley Press
Beard-Williams joins Healthcare Board race
PALMDALE — The field of prospective candidates eager to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors added another name when Lancaster resident Diana Beard-Williams pulled candidate nomination papers, Thursday, for the short-term, two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters. Beard-Williams is one of...
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested
PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
UPS Driver Settles Suit Alleging LAUSD Worker Doused Her With Cup Of Urine
A UPS driver has settled her lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified in which she alleged a district employee threw a cup filled with urine at her when her truck blocked his way in 2020.
Comments / 0