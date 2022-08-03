Read on www.siliconvalley.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë Broussard
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Silicon Valley
Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer
CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Silicon Valley
Tech-infused Airbnb shows seniors how to age in place in style
I don’t know about you, but as far as aging goes, I have a plan. Plan A is I will not age. Plan B is, if I must age, I will go down swinging. Thus, I was encouraged to learn that new technology and a forward-minded designer promise to make aging at home a lot easier. According to a recent AARP survey, 77 percent of those over age 50 want to “age in place.” That percentage jumps to 86 percent among those over 65, which tells me that the older you get, the less appealing the idea of sitting in a nursing home becomes.
7x7.com
25 Fun Things to Do This Week (8.8.22)
Foodies, this week is for you. The California Garlic Festival is stinkin' things up in the best way possible, FoodieLand Night Market will transport you to the streets of Bangkok, and Gravenstein Apple Fair highlights the best of Sonoma County. Closer to home, Nisei celebrates its first anniversary with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Bay Area coffee chain, rainbow ramen and more new restaurants to open in Oakland's Jack London Square
Rainbow-colored ramen, sushi, tacos, coffee and more.
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sfonthebay.com
The Experience, Richmond: El Agave Azul New Hours
Have you tried Agave’s Famoso Burrito yet? Don’t miss out – it’s your choice of meat, your choice of beans and your choice of sauce – red or green. Having a dinner party? Feel like kicking back and enjoying your own Summertime party for once? Order their 3L Margarata Pitcher! Okay, it’s bigger than a pitcher! Their 3-liter Margarita Pitcher is a nice reusable container. It’s their own recipe with Mi Campo Reposado tequila. You invite your guests and provide the glasses. They provide the mix, garnish – limes, tajin (mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt) or if you prefer just salt, to rim your glass.
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
globalconstructionreview.com
Construction begins on Lendlease’s $1.2bn San Francisco tower
Construction has begun on a 47-storey mixed-use tower at 30 Van Ness in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood by Australian developer Lendlease. The 165m tower, Lendlease’s largest development in the Americas, will cost an estimated $1.2bn and will contain 27,000 sq m of retail and office space, with 333 residencies.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
This Longtime Mexican Pop-Up Just Secured a Forever Home in the Mission
After seven years dishing up Wu-Tang Flan throughout the Mission, Bernal, and Excelsior neighborhoods, Chicano Nuevo owner Abraham Nuñez secured a permanent location for his Ensenada-style Mexican restaurant. In March Nuñez signed a 20-year lease at 3355 Mission Street, at the base of Bernal Heights, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The location formerly housed Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack and a bar called El Amigo; Nuñez will join the two businesses, historically separated by a narrow hallway and small door, for Chicano Nuevo’s expanded, forever home. The coolest part of this story, Nuñez points out, is that he also used to bartend at the location in 2013, and in 2015, after Emmy’s left, it was the site of his first official Chicano Nuevo pop-up. “It’s been a long hustle,” Nuñez says. “It’s poetic. The first place I ever popped up was Chicano Nuevo, where I came up with the name and the logo, we’re in that same space.”
wine-searcher.com
Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism
Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
beyondthecreek.com
Gas Bijoux Opens at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
The jewelry store Gas Bijoux opened recently where Oceane Beauty used to be at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek. Check out their online selection here. Founded in 1969 on the beaches of Saint-Tropez. Gas Bijoux is a French haute-fantaisie jewelry house that has for eternal purpose the solar chic.
Bay Area Batmobile buyer bows out of scheduled interview with ABC7 News I-Team
Anagnostou's attorney, Majeed Samara, told ABC7 News he was concerned about discussing evidence during a criminal investigation and that his client has been getting harassing phone calls and texts, some threatening.
Burglaries plague small businesses in San Francisco Chinatown
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A string of burglaries in San Francisco's Chinatown has disturbed business owners and led to calls for more police patrols. Early Thursday morning, Jaynry Mak got a call from San Francisco police saying that her restaurant had been burglarized. It was the third time someone had smashed through the glass doors of Dim Sum Corner in a year's time.Mak noted her business is still sluggish since the pandemic hit, crippling the economy and prompting a wave of anti-Asian hate incidents throughout the country."We're losing money every day and, for me, I'm at a point, like, is...
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
Beloved Hawaiian brunch spot reopening in new Peninsula location
Peninsula food lovers rejoice. Famed Hawaiian-Japanese brunch restaurant “Morning Wood” is reopening in a new San Mateo location later this month.
3-alarm fire ignites in Martinez, threatens homes
A three-alarm fire is burning in the East Bay, threatening homes and putting up smoke. At around 4:20 p.m., the vegetation fire ignited near 4105 Pacheco Blvd. in Martinez.
Comments / 0