PWD to replace water main lines

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert SeriesDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa MonicaDon SimkovichSanta Monica, CA
pasadenanow.com
Meetings Scheduled in Devil’s Gate Entrance Improvement Project
The Los Angeles County Public Works Department will conduct two community meetings on the Devil’s Gate Southeast Entrance Improvement Project. During the meetings Public Works will be sharing the updated proposed project that was developed after receiving public input from previous community meetings. The first meeting will be held...
LA City Council votes to place proposal that would give empty hotel rooms to homeless on 2024 ballot
The Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted unanimously to place an ordinance that would house homeless people in hotels alongside guests on the March 2024 ballot rather than adopt it immediately.
coloradoboulevard.net
Allendale Branch To Be Temporarily Closed
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library will temporarily close the Allendale Branch Library for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022. By News Desk. Construction is scheduled to be completed Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10. During the closure Allendale...
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Dear Town Council Members and Community Representatives:. I would like to highlight an important cannabis taxation resolution that is on the Board of Supervisors’ meeting agenda on Tuesday, August 9. If approved by the Board, Item 20 (General Tax on Cannabis Businesses in the Unincorporated Areas of the County)...
z1077fm.com
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
Los Angeles Residents Continuing to Reduce Water Use After Restrictions
Los Angeles residents have continued to reduce water usage at a steady pace to offset a historic drought, and those efforts appear to be working, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said at a council committee meeting Thursday.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
Palmdale battles illegal dumping in open spaces, wetlands
The city of Palmdale picked up 244 tons of illegally-dumped trash in April alone, and the problem is just getting worse.
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas
Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Antelope Valley Press
Beard-Williams joins Healthcare Board race
PALMDALE — The field of prospective candidates eager to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors added another name when Lancaster resident Diana Beard-Williams pulled candidate nomination papers, Thursday, for the short-term, two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters. Beard-Williams is one of...
Antelope Valley Press
California City police getting upgraded weapons
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
randomlengthsnews.com
Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot
Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
Antelope Valley Press
AV College Board OKs concrete work
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a contract ratification with MW Lloyd Inc. for concrete work to be used as part of an outdoor fitness center. The center is adjacent to the new Marauder Complex on the southwestern part of the campus.
Antelope Valley Press
School buses to go electric
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency and BYD will bring 20 battery-electric school buses to students in the Antelope Valley, according to a joint announcement. The yellow school buses will be built in Lancaster at the BYD Coach & Bus facility by members of the SMART (Sheet...
Antelope Valley Press
State spares power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California’s southern coast won’t be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes, through 2023, state water officials voted, Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that...
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
Burbank to temporarily restrict outdoor irrigation in September
The City of Burbank on Tuesday announced temporary irrigation restrictions due repairs being made to the upper feeder that brings water in from the Colorado River Aqueduct. "Burbank must temporarily stop all outdoor irrigation for two weeks, from September 6-20, 2022, due to a limited water supply," the city press release stated. "Residents and businesses must adjust their sprinklers and automated irrigation systems, so they do not run during this period. Hand watering will be allowed during the two-week period." The release notes that Burbank is solely dependent on water from the Colorado River Aqueduct and the State Water Project. Because of drought...
