Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
