Read on arrowheadaddict.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News
Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady’s ‘That Motherf-----’ Quarterback Appears to Be Identified
The NFL’s investigation into the Dolphins may have solved the mystery from last year.
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
Could the Kansas City Chiefs Really Be a Last-Place Team?
James Jones thinks the Chiefs are the worst team in the AFC West.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified
Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM
The kid who used to write down everything John Madden said for Bill Belichick worked his way up to become one of the NFL's 32 general managers. The post Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0