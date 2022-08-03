Read on www.zip06.com
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Campgrounds still crowded despite scorching temps, families find ways to stay cool
MADISON, Conn. — Thursday could be the hottest day of the year. With those scorching temperatures, people are finding ways to stay cool, especially the campers at Hammonasset State Park. "It gets pretty hot," said Emma Coburn from Colrain, Massachusetts. "It is occasionally uncomfortable." Even with the temperature feeling...
The Longbow, the Schooner, & the Violin
The subtitle of this marvelous book is "Wood and Human Achievement." The author takes us on a tour through battlefields of medieval Europe, 19th century shipyards, and the intricacies of violin making, from Stratavari to the present day. While providing short, information packed histories, de Villiers stays rooted in wood and trees, helping us understand how wood is so versatile. Moving from wood to forests, he explains the hazards and opportunities we have to help forests survive. Read this book and you will feel the spring of a yew bow in your hand, know the strength of white oak frame of a schooner, and hear the resonance of the spruce violin.
What to know about jellyfish in Long Island Sound
MADISON, Conn. — The beach is a popular place this time of year, but swimmers have been running into more and more jellyfish in recent days. This is the time of summer when jellyfish are very common in the sound, not just because the water is so warm. It’s their breeding season.
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
Chart-Topping Saxophonist Jazmin Ghent at Branford Jazz Aug. 11
By Victor Amatori, Branford Summer Jazz Series: From an accomplished music educator to one of the hottest national smooth jazz and gospel recording artists today, saxophone marvel Jazmin Ghent will grace the Branford Jazz Series stage on Thursday, August 11 on the Branford green, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ghent received a Bachelors...
Eyewitness News
Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
Eyewitness News
Common medications can make you sensitive to heat!
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
Eyewitness News
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
Bigger and Better than Ever: “The Shoreline Experience” Benefits Community Dining Room
Pick your experience, buy a $5 ticket and support a great cause: Community Dining Room’s (CDR) “The Shoreline Experience” raffle is back for a second year; bigger and better than ever. Last year’s introduction of “The Shoreline Experience,” made a splash, giving away $15,000 in donated prize...
Mercy By The Sea Welcomes Acclaimed Poet and Author
Poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark Nepo, will lead a retreat from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mercy by the Sea (MBTS), 167 Neck Road, where he will also officially launch his new book, Surviving Storms. The program will explore how a life of meaning and love unfolds...
Eyewitness News
People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury
One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
Summer Market
Sephra Anisa Mohammed shows off her art during the Summer Market in Deep River July 31. The traveling market stopped at the Deep River Historical Society and has been showcasing female artisans from all over New England and New York. Photo by Victoria Fennell/Valley Courier.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
The (Road) Race is On
The East Haven Fall Festival 5K Road Race Committee, in conjunction with Mayor Joseph A. Carfora, announced today that the fifth Annual East Haven Community Classic Road Race will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., with all proceeds pledged to benefit the Town's "Police Athletic League.”. Mayor Carfora...
63rd Westbrook Muster Weekend Returns Aug. 26 & 27
The Westbrook Drum Corps Muster celebrates its 63rd anniversary on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Muster weekend kicks off with a tattoo on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Ted Lane Field, 2-70 Fiske Lane, and the parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. Over 30 fife and drum corps from across New England and a guest corp from Ireland will march through the center of Westbrook, and the parade will culminate at Ted Lane Field for performances from individual corps. For more information, visit westbrookdrumpcorps.org.
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
NewsTimes
Lady A postpones tour, Wallingford show for band member's 'journey to sobriety'
Country group Lady A is postponing their “Lady A: Request Line Tour” to support band member Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. The group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced Thursday on social media that the tour will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs as he works to get sober. They were set to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Sept. 16.
Roscoe’s Making Waves with the Warriors
Once he got his sea legs, Matt Roscoe loved being on the water. Now a rising senior with the Valley Regional crew, Matt is getting more opportunities to spend time on the water as an integral rower for the Warriors. Matt was a member of the Pettipaug Yacht Club from...
