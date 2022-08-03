ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

zip06.com

The Longbow, the Schooner, & the Violin

The subtitle of this marvelous book is "Wood and Human Achievement." The author takes us on a tour through battlefields of medieval Europe, 19th century shipyards, and the intricacies of violin making, from Stratavari to the present day. While providing short, information packed histories, de Villiers stays rooted in wood and trees, helping us understand how wood is so versatile. Moving from wood to forests, he explains the hazards and opportunities we have to help forests survive. Read this book and you will feel the spring of a yew bow in your hand, know the strength of white oak frame of a schooner, and hear the resonance of the spruce violin.
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

What to know about jellyfish in Long Island Sound

MADISON, Conn. — The beach is a popular place this time of year, but swimmers have been running into more and more jellyfish in recent days. This is the time of summer when jellyfish are very common in the sound, not just because the water is so warm. It’s their breeding season.
MADISON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Madison, CT
Madison, CT
Connecticut Entertainment
zip06.com

Chart-Topping Saxophonist Jazmin Ghent at Branford Jazz Aug. 11

By Victor Amatori, Branford Summer Jazz Series: From an accomplished music educator to one of the hottest national smooth jazz and gospel recording artists today, saxophone marvel Jazmin Ghent will grace the Branford Jazz Series stage on Thursday, August 11 on the Branford green, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ghent received a Bachelors...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Common medications can make you sensitive to heat!

A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
zip06.com

Mercy By The Sea Welcomes Acclaimed Poet and Author

Poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark Nepo, will lead a retreat from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mercy by the Sea (MBTS), 167 Neck Road, where he will also officially launch his new book, Surviving Storms. The program will explore how a life of meaning and love unfolds...
MADISON, CT
Eyewitness News

People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
NEW LONDON, CT
i95 ROCK

Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury

One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Summer Market

Sephra Anisa Mohammed shows off her art during the Summer Market in Deep River July 31. The traveling market stopped at the Deep River Historical Society and has been showcasing female artisans from all over New England and New York. Photo by Victoria Fennell/Valley Courier.
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

The (Road) Race is On

The East Haven Fall Festival 5K Road Race Committee, in conjunction with Mayor Joseph A. Carfora, announced today that the fifth Annual East Haven Community Classic Road Race will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., with all proceeds pledged to benefit the Town's "Police Athletic League.”. Mayor Carfora...
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

63rd Westbrook Muster Weekend Returns Aug. 26 & 27

The Westbrook Drum Corps Muster celebrates its 63rd anniversary on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Muster weekend kicks off with a tattoo on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Ted Lane Field, 2-70 Fiske Lane, and the parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. Over 30 fife and drum corps from across New England and a guest corp from Ireland will march through the center of Westbrook, and the parade will culminate at Ted Lane Field for performances from individual corps. For more information, visit westbrookdrumpcorps.org.
WESTBROOK, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It's the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Lady A postpones tour, Wallingford show for band member's 'journey to sobriety'

Country group Lady A is postponing their “Lady A: Request Line Tour” to support band member Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. The group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced Thursday on social media that the tour will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs as he works to get sober. They were set to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Sept. 16.
WALLINGFORD, CT
zip06.com

Roscoe's Making Waves with the Warriors

Once he got his sea legs, Matt Roscoe loved being on the water. Now a rising senior with the Valley Regional crew, Matt is getting more opportunities to spend time on the water as an integral rower for the Warriors. Matt was a member of the Pettipaug Yacht Club from...

