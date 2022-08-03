The subtitle of this marvelous book is "Wood and Human Achievement." The author takes us on a tour through battlefields of medieval Europe, 19th century shipyards, and the intricacies of violin making, from Stratavari to the present day. While providing short, information packed histories, de Villiers stays rooted in wood and trees, helping us understand how wood is so versatile. Moving from wood to forests, he explains the hazards and opportunities we have to help forests survive. Read this book and you will feel the spring of a yew bow in your hand, know the strength of white oak frame of a schooner, and hear the resonance of the spruce violin.

