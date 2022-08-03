In pictures: beautiful new gardens at London tube stations

Sometimes, it’s easy for Londoners to forget that the River Thames actually exists outside central London. It’s not all about fancy bridges and sightseeing. The river actually stretches all the way from Southend on the Thames Estuary, through Oxford, to Reading and along to Kemble, Gloucestershire. Along those 205 miles of river, there are 138 bridges; some of them are shiny and new(ish) like the Millennium Bridge, some can do fancy tricks, like Tower Bridge, while others have been simply left abandoned.

