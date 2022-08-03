ISU study: Using a blood pressure cuff could help prevent heart attacks, stroke

Read on www.kjan.com
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
scitechdaily.com
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
MedicalXpress
Peripheral artery disease can signal cardiovascular trouble for heart, brain and legs
If you have not heard of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, you are not alone. While clinicians and health organizations have made headway in raising awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, PAD—despite being part of cardiovascular disease—is not as well-known. PAD affects...
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
Can walking lower blood pressure?
Can walking lower blood pressure? We look at the impact walking can have on blood pressure and examine the evidence behind it
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Data suggests there's a certain number of minutes you should aim for to improve your cardiovascular health. Here's how you can sneak them in.
Aspirin and beta-blockers linked to higher heart attack risk in hot weather, study suggests
Yale research suggests medications like aspirin and blood pressure drugs increase the risk of heart attacks during heat waves, even in younger people.
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
Atrial fibrillation common after noncardiac surgeries
A potentially dangerous change in heart rhythm is common after surgeries that don't involve the heart, according to Mayo Clinic researchers. Dr. Konstantinos Siontis and colleagues studied patients who had atrial fibrillation (a-fib) after a noncardiac surgical procedure. These patients represent about 13% of a-fib diagnoses. Postoperative a-fib is associated...
New Way To Spot COVID Patients At High Risk Of Blood Clot Can Help Treat Them Early
A new COVID study uncovers a new link between the immune system and blood clots, which could help with the treatment of critical conditions. Blood clots may occur in as many as one-third of COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Blood clots that go to the lungs, such as pulmonary embolisms, can often be fatal. In fact, these clots caused death in almost a third of COVID-19 patients.
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Nursing Times
Gout flare-ups ‘linked’ to transient rise in heart attack and stroke risk
The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases during the four months following a gout flare-up, according to UK researchers. They found that gout patients who experienced a heart attack or stroke were twice as likely to have had a flare-up in the 60 days prior to the event.
MedicalXpress
Gout flare-ups could raise heart disease risk for weeks after
When gout flares up, the joint pain is often excruciating. But that's not the only worry tied to this common inflammatory arthritic condition. A new British study warns that gout flares double the risk for heart attack or stroke over the two months that follow. A spike in risk endures...
Medical News Today
How to lower non-HDL cholesterol
High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is the beneficial type of cholesterol. People need a minimum amount of this type for good health. Non-HDL cholesterol includes low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is harmful at high levels. Non-HDL cholesterol also includes other potentially harmful types of cholesterol, including very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL)...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: Cocoa flavanols may be able to reduce blood pressure
Cardiovascular health is essential to overall well-being and health. Risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as high blood pressure need to be promptly addressed to reduce the risk of further complications. People can also make lifestyle choices that might help prevent blood pressure from rising above healthy levels. A recent...
High Cholesterol Affects Your Risks For Blood Clots More Than You Think
While you need some LDL cholesterol, high LDL cholesterol levels can potentially cause serious health problems, such as blood clots. Here's what to know.
