'25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' opens Thursday at arts center

Fifth annual Chamber Music Soiree raises funds for ESU programs
Wednesday night, Aug. 3, marked the fifth annual Chamber Music Soiree, a musical fundraiser performed by Emporia State University music faculty and invited guests to benefit the ESU String Camp. It was standing room only at the Emporia Arts Center Davis Theatre, with all ticket proceeds helping cover camp costs.
Lyon County Fair Carnival Opening Night
The Lyon County Fair is officially underway with the opening of the carnival Thursday night. Crowds of folks turned out to play games and enjoy the rides. The first grandstand event of the fair is the Ranch Rodeo, set for 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for grandstand events can be purchased...
Emporia Public Library not altering course despite restart to application window for historic Carnegie Library
The clock is ticking once again for proposals and bids to be submitted to the city of Emporia for the historic Carnegie Library. As KVOE reported Wednesday, commissioners voted to reopen the application window for another 30 days after a “private entity” failed to submit a bid to purchase the property due to a miscommunication. At this time, the city has only received four proposals for the property from the Emporia Public Library none of which would see the library purchase the building.
Massey takes job in Spring Hill
Assistant city manager Lane Massey is heading to Spring Hill. Massey will take the position of Spring Hill's city administration beginning Aug. 15. “This was a difficult decision for me because I have loved my job and have enjoyed working with a great staff and governing body," Massey said in a written statement .
A hot time in the old town this weekend
In the words of the National Weather Service, “oppressive” days are ahead. And that’s not a political statement. Oppressive heat has led to another heat advisory for the Emporia area from 1 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday. The heat index is forecast to reach 103 degrees Friday and 105 Saturday.
Bonnie Elaine Martin
Bonnie Elaine Martin passed away on August 2, 2022 in Emporia, KS after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Martin who she was married to for 57 years. She leaves behind her children, Brenda Boyce married to Randy Boyce, Kelly Schorgl married to Francis (Dutch) Schorgl, Jeff Martin married to Carla Martin and her brother, Monte Pete Wheat married to Jane Wheat. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many close friends.
Manhattan educator wins prestigious teaching award
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Rice, K-2 and gifted teacher at Manhattan Virtual Academy, has been named 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. The award which is presented annually by the Glider Lehrman Institute of American History was first started in 2004. It highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award is given to one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.
K-130 sealing project planned
Nearly $600,000 will be spent to seal a highway north of Hartford. The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday a bid was awarded to seal nearly eight miles of K-130. The work will stretch from the Hartford city limits through Neosho Rapids, ending at exit 141 on Interstate 35.
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
Rain before dawn; heat back on
The red-hot roles will be reversed as this week ends, in terms of weather. After being left out of a heat advisory earlier this week, Chase County will be in one Friday from 1-8 p.m. while Lyon County will not. Greenwood County will be part of the advisory as well.
Emporia State training camps to begin on Monday
Another school year is upon us, and that means Emporia State is preparing to begin training camps for its fall sports next week.
Anna Marie Kuhlman
Olpe native Anna Marie Kuhlman, 92, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, Kansas. Anna Marie Pimple, the daughter of Wendell J. and Mary Helen Lenninger Pimple, was born on March 24, 1930 in Olpe, Kansas. She married James J. Kuhlmann on June 7, 1948. He died February 23, 1996.
First the heat, then the storms
The first extreme heatwave of August is moving on, but slowly. After Emporia's hottest day of the year Tuesday, Chase County was left out of a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. Greenwood and Lyon Counties remain in the advisory until 7 p.m., with a heat...
City commission sees updated budget, hearing set for Sept. 7
The Emporia City Commission is another step closer to finalizing the budget after a Wednesday afternoon study session. Finance director Janet Harrouff brought another set of updates to the budget. She said it was “virtually the same as it was last time,” save for some increases in health insurance rates.
Caution, optimism as communities learn to live with COVID-19
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new COVID cases rising in Kansas and nationwide, plus new variants continuing to emerge, it’s easy to wonder just how worried should we be. “Clearly, there’s a lot of activity with COVID-19 in the community,” says Dr. Clifton Jones, Stormont Vail Health vice president and an infectious disease specialist.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
UPDATE: MHK woman injured in Thursday evening rollover crash
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
Brooke Lennington delivers baby
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Monday. Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces. Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The […]
