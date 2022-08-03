'25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' opens Thursday at arts center

The clock is ticking once again for proposals and bids to be submitted to the city of Emporia for the historic Carnegie Library. As KVOE reported Wednesday, commissioners voted to reopen the application window for another 30 days after a “private entity” failed to submit a bid to purchase the property due to a miscommunication. At this time, the city has only received four proposals for the property from the Emporia Public Library none of which would see the library purchase the building.

