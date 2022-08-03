Toyota Denies GR86 Warranty Claim, New GMC Canyon Incoming, Rivian Left In The Cold: Cold Start

Read on carbuzz.com
These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty
Looking for a new car and want something that's great on gas? These two sedans are affordable, family friendly, come with a killer warranty, and manage to get over 50 miles per gallon. What more could you want? The post These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
Autoweek.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Ditches the Diesel and V6
The Chevrolet Colorado enters a new generation with the 2023 model year. The Colorado streamlines its powertrain options to one 2.7-liter turbocharged I4. The Colorado also introduces a standard 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The midsize Chevrolet Colorado pickup enters its third generation in 2023, replacing a truck that made its...
Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0
FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start
Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
Toyota Thinks The Manual Supra Will Be A Relative Failure
Just last week, we got the fantastic news that Toyota would finally be offering a manual transmission with the GR Supra at a bargain price. This is something that has been speculated on ever since the automatic-transmission car was launched, but now that it's finally happening, it appears that Toyota thinks it will be a sales flop. Relatively speaking, of course.
Chevrolet Will Void Owner's Warranty If They Flip Corvette Z06
General Motors cautions buyers of the Z06 against flipping in the first year of ownership. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and the public is very excited about it. With a flat plane crank V8 and true supercar styling, not to mention 670 horsepower under your right foot, eager buyers are desperate to get their hands on one. Of late, many in-demand cars have been sold for vastly more than the manufacturer's recommended price, and Chevy wants to stop this kind of behavior from influencing the way people perceive the Z06.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
MotorAuthority
Cadillac compact EV, Porsche Cayenne convertible, AMG One at the 'Ring: Car News Headlines
Cadillac has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq. It's the smallest of five confirmed Cadillac electric vehicles, and the debut should happen next year. Porsche has revealed that a convertible was one of three additional body styles envisaged for...
2023 Ford Bronco Coming With Mysterious Oates Trim Level
Faced with exceptionally strong demand, Ford is preparing to take orders for the 2023 Bronco from August 15. Ahead of this, we've already learned that the off-roader's color palette will be reduced significantly. Now, however, the wily sleuths over at the Bronco6G.com forum have unearthed yet another change to the lineup - the introduction of an entirely new trim level called the Oates.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans with Reliability and Fuel Efficiency
Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
Feds In Canada Will Tax The Rich On Buying Luxury Cars, Yachts, And Jets
If you've ever wondered why so many exotic vehicles in the United States have a Montana license plate, there's a logical explanation. Montana does not charge sales tax on new cars, so buyers can set up a shell LLC (a company that only exists on paper) there to avoid hefty taxes when they purchase six- and seven-figure vehicles. Things are much different in Canada, where high taxes fund the social democratic nation, and from next month, luxury and exotic vehicles will cost more across the country.
