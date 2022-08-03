ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make delicious homemade ice cream with 3 ingredients, a blender and this recipe

Creamy, smooth and perfumed with pure vanilla, this no churn ice cream will change your life in a way that only ice cream can. This recipe will surely elicit memories of your beloved childhood scoop, each silky spoonful blanketing your palate and delivering nuances of sweet cream. Best of all, made with just three ingredients, this heavenly dessert is quick, easy, and requires no ice cream maker.
Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day

While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
No-Bake Eclair Cake

I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Cinnabon Debuts Chocolate BonBites

Cinnabon, known for its undeniable scent of freshly baked, gooey cinnamon rolls wafting through every food court in America, has decided to drop cinnamon from its latest offering and replace it with chocolate. Chocolate BonBites are the latest addition to the Cinnabon menu, and are the first of the chain's...
Chocolate Pudding Cookies

Chocolate Pudding Cookies are packed with cocoa powder, chocolate pudding mix, and chocolate chips, all baked into a big batch of delicious bakery-style dessert. Super soft and oozing with melted morsels, this easy chocolate cookie recipe is simple to prepare and takes only 10 minutes to cook. chocolate Pudding cookies...
Italian Cake with Limoncello and Mascarpone

This Italian cake with Limoncello and mascarpone or Torta al Limoncello con Mascarpone is so soft, well-moist, fluffy and smells like heaven! You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus 35-40 to cook. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 eggs. 180 grams’ sugar. 150 ml vegetable oil. 200...
Ed Cotton's Flourless Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake

"It's light but rich and very moist—and is easy for pros and not-so-pros to make!" says Chef Ed Cotton, who serves a version of this dessert topped with candied hazelnuts at his restaurant Jack & Charlie's No. 118 in New York City. Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. ¾ cup granulated sugar...
BOGO Dozen Classic Cookies at Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip August 4th & 5th!

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Crest Foods, Inc., franchisor of Nestlé ® Toll House ® Café by Chip, a premium dessert destination franchise concept built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands, announces its celebratory offer for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, 2022. Guests can buy one dozen Classic Cookies and get the second FREE on Thursday, August 4 th and Friday, August 5 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005721/en/ Use Code DOZEN for Buy One Dozen Classic Cookies, Get One FREE at Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chips across the country on August 4, 2022 and August 5, 2022! (Photo: Business Wire)
Romain Cornu's Red-Velvet Hot Cocoa Bomb

"I love the fireworks of flavors in this recipe, which tastes like a decadent red velvet cake in hot chocolate form," says Romain Cornu, the global corporate pastry chef for Tao Group Hospitality. "It's captivating to watch the sphere melt as you pour hot milk on top!" Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist.
Strawberry Pudding Cookies

This quick and easy Strawberry Pudding Cookies recipe is perfectly flavored with a packet of gelatin powder and cheesecake pudding mix and plenty of melted white chocolate chips throughout, all baked into a big batch of bakery-style tender treats. With their soft and chewy consistency and pretty pink hue, these...
Golden Grahams Smores Bars

Are made in 5 minutes with cereal, butter, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. It’s a fun way to combine the classic flavors of the campfire sandwich with the crunch of a traditional Rice Krispie Treat and prepare it as one perfectly sweet square. Golden Grahams Smores Bar. Golden Graham Smores...
