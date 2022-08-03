Read on www.zip06.com
Meteora isn’t just another restaurant on Melrose, it’s a bizarre fine dining experience from the people behind Vespertine. Walk through the spiraling bird’s nest of an entrance and you’ll feel like a cult is hosting you at a meditation retreat in the Congo rainforest. Beige-colored banquettes line the walls, indoor trees stretch up toward a giant skylight, and knotted rope light fixtures hang above every table. A friendly server will explain each complicated dish in a hushed tone, and you’ll spend the next three hours eating unexpected but mostly underseasoned dishes. There’s an avocado pie, which is basically a tostada, topped with bone marrow vinaigrette, wildflower porridge bread paired with buffalo milk curds, and chewy grilled morels served on a leaf with a side of overripe plantains. You can get drinks with dinner here, but you can only order from their cocktail menu, which reads like a list of herbal tonics. As unique and otherworldly as Meteora is, the actual restaurant part of the experience is fairly underwhelming. We'll check back again to see if this place evolves into something worth your time and money.
Is the Royal Caribbean Drink Package Worth It?
When you book a room on a Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report or Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report cruise, you essentially just pay for your stateroom, dining in the main dining room, buffet, and a few other free options, as well as entertainment and use of most of the ship's facilities. You don't, however, get internet access, meals in added-fee or premium restaurants, and drinks aside from water, milk, basic coffee, and a few other choices.
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Major storms and flooding force Guests to evacuate indoor attractions at Disney World
While several states in the country have been dealing with drought and near-drought conditions, Florida has had to grapple with severe thunderstorms producing heavy, sometimes flooding rains and massive lightning strikes. And Disney World has been hit hard by some of the summer storms. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms made their...
Florida Thunderstorm Forces Ride Evacuations at Walt Disney World
Yesterday Florida was hit with a thunderstorm that included torrential rain and lightning. Multiple videos surfaced on social media showing Disney Guests stuck in the Parks or on rides during the storm. TikTok creator @mainstreetmagic1971 shared a video from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, a 10-minute attraction that tours Tomorrowland....
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
Tickets are on sale now for NYC’s Rosé Mansion
Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s almost time to start cracking open bottles of rosé. To celebrate, New York’s Rosé Mansion is returning to bring some colour back into wine-tasting. Wine lovers will know that rosé is rather en vogue at the moment...
Sandals' New Adults-Only, Curaçao Resort Is the Ultimate Romantic Escape
Romance has always been alive and well on the gorgeous island of Curaçao, located just 40 miles north of Venezuela in the southern Caribbean Sea. Yet Sandals has just dialed it up another notch by introducing its newest property in June, the 17th in its portfolio of couples-only, all-inclusive resorts throughout the Caribbean.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 7/27/22 (MagicBand+ Debuts to Mediocre Interest & Confused Guests, Vault Collection Merchandise, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Royal greetings from Magic Kingdom! MagicBand+ debuts today and we’re excited to see all of the new designs offered so let’s go see them!. There was already a small crowd around them at the Emporium...
New Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Shirts Now Available at Walt Disney World
If you love dining at the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue for a hootin’ and hollerin’ good time, you may want to saddle up and head on over to Settlement Trading Post at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. We found new shirts celebrating Hoop-Dee-Doo, one in adult sizes and one in youth.
German Eats at Walt Disney World
Guten Morgen! Are you looking for delicious German food on your next Walt Disney World Resort vacation? Today we are continuing our cuisine journey by jumping into the best German food that Disney World has to offer. Na’vi-sized Pretzel. Pongu Pongu, Pandora- World of Avatar in Animal Kingdom. When...
Our family experience at Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences, Dominican Republic
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Driving through the lush green cliffside and admiring the vibrant blue coastline, we were excited to find ourselves on the stunning Samana Peninsula. Set away from the crowded tourist hubs of the Dominican Republic, Samana felt like a breath of fresh air. Sublime Samana, part of the Small Luxury Hotels Collection, is a stylish and inviting boutique property perfect for those looking for stunning scenery, a tranquil ambiance, five star facilities, and an unforgettable stretch of sand. Set on an idyllic beach fringed with clusters of swaying palm trees, pristine fine sand, and vibrant clear waters, we felt as if we had stepped onto the shores of paradise. The hotel boasts one of the most beautiful private beaches we’ve visited with a postcard worthy surrounding.
Lockdown art teen Noah is immortalised in Mexico mural
A teenager whose lockdown art project raised £160,000 for charity has been immortalised on a mural in Mexico. Noah, 13, began creating backgrounds on cardboard at home in Dedham, Essex, in 2020 which were then completed by street artists from all over the world. The mural of Noah, of...
Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.
10 pedestrian-friendly U.S. destinations worth exploring
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
