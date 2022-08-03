Read on www.zip06.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
zip06.com
63rd Westbrook Muster Weekend Returns Aug. 26 & 27
The Westbrook Drum Corps Muster celebrates its 63rd anniversary on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. Muster weekend kicks off with a tattoo on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Ted Lane Field, 2-70 Fiske Lane, and the parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. Over 30 fife and drum corps from across New England and a guest corp from Ireland will march through the center of Westbrook, and the parade will culminate at Ted Lane Field for performances from individual corps. For more information, visit westbrookdrumpcorps.org.
zip06.com
Chart-Topping Saxophonist Jazmin Ghent at Branford Jazz Aug. 11
By Victor Amatori, Branford Summer Jazz Series: From an accomplished music educator to one of the hottest national smooth jazz and gospel recording artists today, saxophone marvel Jazmin Ghent will grace the Branford Jazz Series stage on Thursday, August 11 on the Branford green, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ghent received a Bachelors...
zip06.com
Salt Island to Remain Open
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) said no changes will come to Salt Island’s access, but continued educational and enforcement measures will needed to keep visitors safe. A small island only a few hundred feet off the coast of Westbrook in the Long Island Sound, Salt Island is easily accessible at low tide and it has long been a popular trek for nature lovers and the curious. Unfortunately, this summer in particular, the island has also become the source of numerous rescue calls from people who have become stranded on the island.
zip06.com
Bigger and Better than Ever: “The Shoreline Experience” Benefits Community Dining Room
Pick your experience, buy a $5 ticket and support a great cause: Community Dining Room’s (CDR) “The Shoreline Experience” raffle is back for a second year; bigger and better than ever. Last year’s introduction of “The Shoreline Experience,” made a splash, giving away $15,000 in donated prize...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Shirley Anne (Williams) Mack
Shirley Anne (Williams) Mack, a resident of Guilford since 1963, passed away at home on July 27. She was 88 years old, and the widow of the late William Marshall Mack who died in 2014. Shirley was born during the Great Depression on Dec. 14, 1933, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Anne Louise (Selden) Williams and John Gervais Williams. She was the granddaughter of Henry Curtis Selden and Fanne Heffelfinger and the granddaughter of Francis Daniel Williams and Genevieve Gervais.
zip06.com
The (Road) Race is On
The East Haven Fall Festival 5K Road Race Committee, in conjunction with Mayor Joseph A. Carfora, announced today that the fifth Annual East Haven Community Classic Road Race will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., with all proceeds pledged to benefit the Town's "Police Athletic League.”. Mayor Carfora...
zip06.com
Henry May: Need A Ride?
Fish is not something for dinner, not if it is spelled with capital letters. FISH is Friends in Service Here and provides free rides to medical appointments to residents of Essex, Chester, and Deep River. Henry May, the president of FISH, says that in 2019, the last full year of...
zip06.com
The Longbow, the Schooner, & the Violin
The subtitle of this marvelous book is "Wood and Human Achievement." The author takes us on a tour through battlefields of medieval Europe, 19th century shipyards, and the intricacies of violin making, from Stratavari to the present day. While providing short, information packed histories, de Villiers stays rooted in wood and trees, helping us understand how wood is so versatile. Moving from wood to forests, he explains the hazards and opportunities we have to help forests survive. Read this book and you will feel the spring of a yew bow in your hand, know the strength of white oak frame of a schooner, and hear the resonance of the spruce violin.
RELATED PEOPLE
zip06.com
Mercy By The Sea Welcomes Acclaimed Poet and Author
Poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark Nepo, will lead a retreat from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mercy by the Sea (MBTS), 167 Neck Road, where he will also officially launch his new book, Surviving Storms. The program will explore how a life of meaning and love unfolds...
zip06.com
Kenny Foscue: Saving the Environment for Future Generations
Kenny Foscue hales from the south, but he has lived in North Haven for 30 years, since 1992, so he considers North Haven home. “When I retired in 2018 people asked me if I was going to go back home, to North Carolina. I’ve been in my neighborhood in North Haven for 25 years now, so this is home,” he says.
zip06.com
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
zip06.com
Jerome John Havrda
Jerome John Havrda, 85, of Killingworth, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully July 29. Jerome was born in the Bronx, New York, on March 16, 1937 to Jerome Sr. and Emily Havrda. Jerome leaves behind his beloved wife Carol Mazeiko Havrda; his brother Charles Havrda; his five daughters: Melissa Blundon and her husband Bob, Gretchen Golub and her husband Larry, Carolyn Havrda and her husband John Freeman, Jennifer Banaletti and her husband Steven, and Hayley Marcous; his seven grandchildren: Meredith Blundon Young, Rachel Blundon Quintin, Abby Blundon, Wyatt Marcous, Milly Marcous, Jack Banaletti, and Maxx Golub; and four great-grandchildren: Jameson and Quintin Young and Charlie and Cole Blundon Quintin; as well as his stepdaughter Beth Munafo, her husband Paul, and their extended family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zip06.com
The Resort Life, Colonial Style
This classic Colonial has all the earmarks of a private resort. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this home features a private home office with a separate entrance, a beautifully landscaped backyard with in-ground pool, and a guest room complete with its own private sitting room. An inviting foyer opens to a...
zip06.com
‘Great Golf Ball’ Drop Returns Sept. 17
The East Haven Rotary Club will host the second annual Great Golf Ball Drop Raffle on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. A helicopter will drop a maximum of 1,500 numbered golf balls onto the Foxon Recreation League’s field, known as The Pit. The ticket-holder whose ball lands closest to the marked target in the field will win a $1,500 cash prize ! The person who has the matching number ticket for the second closest ball will win a $500 cash prize. Third prize is $250.
zip06.com
David Thomas: Education Advocate at Hagaman Library
Since March of this year David Thomas has volunteered at Hagaman Memorial Library to stay close to his love of all things related to education and lifelong learning. A native of New Haven, David moved to East Haven a year ago. Before that he spent most of his adult life in Guilford, except when his career brought him to Cambridge, Massachusetts, or Washington D.C.
zip06.com
How To Make Waves
In a little garden behind the Susan Powell Gallery in Madison, Jeanne Rosier Smith is showing us how to make waves. In this case, she is painting waves she captured in a still photo she has propped up on a table next to her. She has been working on the painting for a little more than half of an hour when she turns to us and says, “now for the fun part.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
2022 North Branford Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 8: vs. Hale-Ray at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: vs. Lyman Hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: vs. Morgan at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: at Cromwell at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: vs. Haddam-Killingworth at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: at Old Lyme at 5:30 p.m.
zip06.com
Will Actively Fight
Moira Rader is the kind of engaged and communicative leader that Guilford and Branford voters rightfully expect. The next step for registered Democrats is to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to select Moira as the official Democratic candidate for 98th Legislative District, running for election in November. Please mark your calendars! Remember that absentee ballots are available for those who can’t make it to the polls.
zip06.com
2022 Valley Regional Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 30: vs. Windham at 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Thursday, Sept. 8: vs. East Hampton at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: vs. Waterford at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: at Hale-Ray at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14: vs. Morgan at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: at Cromwell at 6 p.m.
zip06.com
2022 Haddam-Killingworth Girls’ Volleyball Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 1: at Mercy at 4 p.m. (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 3: at East Haven w/ Amity, Coginchaug, Fitch, Nonnewaug, Sheehan, and Woodland at 9 a.m. (jamboree) Monday, Sept. 5: at East Lyme at 10 a.m. (scrimmage) Friday, Sept. 9: at Lyman Memorial at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12: at...
Comments / 0