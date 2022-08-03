The Real Deal: What to buy and not to buy in August

If you've been holding off on buying summer stuff - now may be your best chance.

News 12 consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on August sales.

You don't have to wait for Labor Day to cash in on savings. August is a month where retailers need to clean their shelves and make room for fall merchandise.

The sun has been burning this summer, and now the hot deals are on air conditioners and fans to cool you down. Expect Home Depot and Lowe's to offer great deals on ACs and fans as they clear the floors for the holidays.

Check out summer clothing, bathing suits, sandals, tanks and shorts. Buy now and put away for a winter vacation. Or size up for your kids for next summer. Shop clearance at Target and Walmart. Deal News expects Lands' End, Banana Republic Factory and J.Crew to knock off up to 75% off summer apparel.

Time to refresh your backyard? Patio furniture, grills and lawn mowers' prices will be trimmed this month as well. Last year, Amazon discounted mowers by up to 30%. Those big items take up too much real estate as Christmas décor will be on its way. It's worth checking out Walmart and Wayfair for closeout deals.

Retailers want you in the store to buy dorm room essentials. So prices will be competitive. Even if you don't have a kid off to college, check out Bed, Bath and Beyond, Amazon, Target and Walmart. Student IDs will get you 20% off at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Strawberries will be at their lowest price of the season. Stock up and freeze for smoothies and pies.

What to wait for? Hold off on appliances until Labor Day. Big box stores are expected to knock off prices by 30%. Electronics - unless you need to get your child one for school - wait for Black Friday deals.

With the three-day holiday coming at the end of the month, mattresses will go on sale, so hang in there for a few more weeks.

