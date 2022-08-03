ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Real Deal: What to buy and not to buy in August

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHzR5_0h2zqcAe00

If you've been holding off on buying summer stuff - now may be your best chance.

News 12 consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on August sales.

You don't have to wait for Labor Day to cash in on savings. August is a month where retailers need to clean their shelves and make room for fall merchandise.

The sun has been burning this summer, and now the hot deals are on air conditioners and fans to cool you down. Expect Home Depot and Lowe's to offer great deals on ACs and fans as they clear the floors for the holidays.

Check out summer clothing, bathing suits, sandals, tanks and shorts. Buy now and put away for a winter vacation. Or size up for your kids for next summer. Shop clearance at Target and Walmart. Deal News expects Lands' End, Banana Republic Factory and J.Crew to knock off up to 75% off summer apparel.

Time to refresh your backyard? Patio furniture, grills and lawn mowers' prices will be trimmed this month as well. Last year, Amazon discounted mowers by up to 30%. Those big items take up too much real estate as Christmas décor will be on its way. It's worth checking out Walmart and Wayfair for closeout deals.

Retailers want you in the store to buy dorm room essentials. So prices will be competitive. Even if you don't have a kid off to college, check out Bed, Bath and Beyond, Amazon, Target and Walmart. Student IDs will get you 20% off at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Strawberries will be at their lowest price of the season. Stock up and freeze for smoothies and pies.

What to wait for? Hold off on appliances until Labor Day. Big box stores are expected to knock off prices by 30%. Electronics - unless you need to get your child one for school - wait for Black Friday deals.

With the three-day holiday coming at the end of the month, mattresses will go on sale, so hang in there for a few more weeks.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Summer Clothing#Christmas#Bathing Suits#Business Industry#Linus Business#Clothing Shop#Home Depot#Target And Walmart#Deal News#Banana Republic Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

4 Deals Experts Say You Shouldn't Miss At Costco (They're Cheaper Than Walmart)

Nothing beats the feeling of shopping at a store like Costco. There’s no denying that the place has almost everything you need. From groceries and household items, to appliances and even clothing, Costco does not disappoint. The best part? Most of their items are always sold in bulk and at affordable prices too, so you really get your money’s worth! With that mind, what exactly are some of the *best* Costco deals you shouldn’t miss out on? Keep reading to find out.
SHOPPING
Android Police

What is Amazon Outlet?

An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
SHOPPING
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy