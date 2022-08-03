ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD: Bronx shooting claims the life of 19-year-old from New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Police have revealed the identity of the victim of a late-July fatal shooting in the Bronx.

According to authorities, Travis Griffiths, 19, of New Jersey, succumbed to his injuries July 27, just five days after the shooting took place.

Griffiths was shot in the head and found in front of 415 Claremont Parkway around 4:30 a.m.

A witness told News 12 they heard four or five gunshots and then a crash.

Police are unsure how the car might be involved in the shooting, but a car door was left open at the driver's seat.

No information has been revealed on the suspect in the shooting.

