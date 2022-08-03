Fire destroys storage building near Mount Telemark

Firefighters from five area fire departments spent three hours putting out a fire which destroyed a 120-by-120-foot storage building owned by Telemark Northwoods Lodging Friday afternoon July 28.

Cable Fire Chief Paul Popelka said a worker spotted smoke coming from the pole-type building about 2 p.m. The structure had wood walls and a tin roof, and was located on NordMor Road between the former Telemark tennis courts and McNaught Road, about 400 yards east of the Birkebeiner start area.

“”Once it (the fire) started going, it went pretty quick,” Popelka said. The building housed a tractor used for grading. “They (the owners) said there wasn’t really anything in there,” Popelka said.

Fire departments from Cable, Namakagon, Drummond, City of Hayward and Town of Hayward were dispatched to the scene. The City of Hayward FD utilized its ladder truck to direct water onto the fire. “That was a huge help,” Popelka said.

Popelka said the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.