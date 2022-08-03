Read on www.wrdw.com
WRDW-TV
A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
wpde.com
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) – Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
WRDW-TV
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the students and parents, it’s the first time in over two years that COVID is not the biggest topic on everyone’s mind. We were out in schools Thursday to see what this year will look like. It’s a welcomed sight at schools across...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Picture-perfect moments from the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, all Columbia County students returned to the classroom. Elementary students in Richmond County also had their first day. We asked you to send us your back-to-school photos — and you did. Take a look at these smiles!. In Richmond County, K-8, middle, high,...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County school officials discuss safety for the new school year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All students were back in the classroom Thursday in Columbia County. Unfortunately, the school district says a 14-year-old student was arrested at Greenbrier High School and was found with a gun in their backpack. School administrators were responding to a report of an unruly student in...
WRDW-TV
Parent’s concerns on COVID rise as schools are back in session
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools and elementary schools in Richmond County are starting off the 2022 school year and one of the concerns for parents is COVID. We talked to a professor of infectious diseases about it and he says to worry less. Empty buses and full classrooms...
wfxg.com
FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
‘Its getting out of hand:’ Shooting on Windsor Spring Road brings Richmond County homicide total to 24
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – For some people living near Windsor Spring Road, the sound of gunshots is all too familiar. “I don’t know what the hell is going on. I’m just glad I made it to 58,” John Day said. Investigators said an argument at the Get N Go station on Windsor Spring Road […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to a stabbing on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Budgetel Inn on Monday. According to the incident report, deputies on the scene observed a large amount of blood on the ground in front of the Waffle House on Gordon Highway around 4:59 a.m. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
Georgia parents wrap up last-minute back-to-school shopping
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some, it’s the night before the first day of school, and that means rushing to the stores to get last-second supplies. Whether it’s a backpack or binder and a pack of pencils, the more kids you have, the more likely you probably forgot something on the list.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County teaches kids ‘the basics’ of staying on track in school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization is teaching kids five principles to keep them on track for the school year. “We’re targeting early learning, and it begins at home at birth,” says Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw. He says it’s important for kids to...
wfxg.com
Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6
CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Tiny Home Guidelines For Augusta move forward
Augusta commissioners preparing to change city rules to allow for more affordable housing options
