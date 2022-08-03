ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
wpde.com

New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel

EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) – Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter...
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
City
WJBF

Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
WRDW-TV

Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
WRDW-TV

Columbia County school officials discuss safety for the new school year

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All students were back in the classroom Thursday in Columbia County. Unfortunately, the school district says a 14-year-old student was arrested at Greenbrier High School and was found with a gun in their backpack. School administrators were responding to a report of an unruly student in...
wfxg.com

FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
WRDW-TV

Georgia parents wrap up last-minute back-to-school shopping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some, it’s the night before the first day of school, and that means rushing to the stores to get last-second supplies. Whether it’s a backpack or binder and a pack of pencils, the more kids you have, the more likely you probably forgot something on the list.
wfxg.com

Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6

CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
