Giant 82ft-wide sinkhole opens near underground mine in Chile

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 2 days ago

A giant 82ft-wide sinkhole has opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile ’s northern region.

Mining work in the area ceased as geologists rushed to the Alcaparrosa Mine to examine the sinkhole, which is around 656ft deep.

Lundin Mining, who control around 80 per cent of the property, said nobody was impacted by the sinkhole’s opening, and it had remained stable.

The company said it did not know what caused the sinkhole, which opened 665km north of Chile’s capital, Santiago.

