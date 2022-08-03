Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers. The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.” Many were shocked...

