Chinese officials say military exercise is ‘self-defence’ act in response to Pelosi in Taiwan

Chinese officials said that live-fire military exercises around Taiwan are an act of “self-defence” in response to Nancy Pelosi ’s visit to the country.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said the “US made provocations first, and China was compelled to act in self-defence,” claiming the “one China principal is what underpins the peace and security in the Taiwan Strait.

“Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said the activities “unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability,” and China is using “force instead of peaceful means.

The speaker of the House of Representatives is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Sign up to our newsletters .