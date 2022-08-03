ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rebekah Vardy - live: ‘I did not do it’, says reality star after trial loss to Coleen Rooney

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GCSa_0h2zqJax00

Rebekah Vardy has defiantly proclaimed “I did not do it” in her first TV interview since she loss a multi-million pound court trial against Coleen Rooney .

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy appeared to get emotional in a teaser clip of the interview released by Talk TV . She said she feels “let down by the legal system” after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories about Ms Rooney that were leaked to newspapers.

Ms Justice Steyn found that even if Ms Vardy was not the direct source of the leak, evidence showed that she “knew of, condoned and actively engaged” in the passing of information to The Sun . In her judgement, Ms Justice Steyn said that Ms Vardy’s evidence to the trial was “manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence.”

In her first interview since the ruling, Ms Vardy told TalkTV’s Kate McCann: “I will say that ‘till I’m blue in the face. I did not do it.”

The interview will be broadcast on TalkTV at 7pm this evening.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons

Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 –  said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
The Independent

Pete Davidson makes cryptic fashion statement following Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson made a telling fashion statement on Saturday (6 August) as news broke that he has split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian.The comedian and actor, who is currently in Australia filming an upcoming title, Wizards!, was spotted wearing a graphic T-shirt with the message: “What...I feel like sh**!”Fans were left shocked earlier this week by the news that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating.The pair broke up due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.They remain friends...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Kate Mccann
The Independent

Will Smith’s daughter Willow says facing the reaction to Oscars slap wasn’t as bad as her own ‘demons’

Willow Smith has addressed her father Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap, saying it wasn’t as bad as her own “internal demons”.The 21-year-old rocker recently spoke about the media firestorm that ensued after Will hit comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television when the Academy Awards presenter made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow told Billboard in a new interview promoting her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans say Kris Jenner ‘works harder than the devil’ after Kim’s breakup and Khloe’s baby news breaks at same time

Fans couldn’t help but notice what is most likely the work of famed momager Kris Jenner this week and laud her accordingly. On Friday, when the news of both Kim Kardashian’s split with Pete Davidson and the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy broke at nearly the exact same time, the Twitter-sphere erupted with remarks about Kris Jenner and her ability to expertly manage the media coverage of her family.“Kim & Pete’s split AND Khloe & Tristan’s baby being born all announced in one day? The devil works hard, but honey Kris Jenner works...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s ‘really powerful, wise decision’ to share miscarriage news

John Legend has admitted he was initially “hesitant” about sharing the sad news that he and Chrissy Teigen had suffered a miscarriage.Earlier this week, Teigen announced that the couple – who married in 2013 – are expecting their third child.The news comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020. At the time, Teigen said the parents were in “the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before”.Reflecting on the tragedy, Legend said it was Teigen’s idea to share their experience with the public.“It...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’s husband shares details of her final moments

Dame Deborah James’ widower, Sebastien, has revealed details of the cancer campaigner and podcast host’s last moments before she died.James died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home. She also opened the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. Donations to the fund surpasssed £7m following her death.In a new interview with The Sun, her husband said James had passed away peacefully while holding his hand.Describing their final moments...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy