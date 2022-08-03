ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Motorcycle collides with flatbed truck in Rochester, driver injured

By Panagiotis Argitis
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with a flatbed truck overnight in the area of Ridgeway Avenue Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to Ridgeway Avenue and Mt Read Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. for the report of an accident between a flatbed truck and a motorcycle.

Investigators learned that a flatbed truck was traveling westbound on Ridgeway Avenue when the two came to a crash on Mt Read Boulevard.

The man riding the motorcycle was transported to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the truck, a male in his 20s, was not injured.

Rochester police has blocked off the Ridgeway Avenue bridge pending an investigation. Traffic will not be able to travel east or west on Ridgeway Avenue for the next hour.

Authorities continue to work on determining what led to the crash.

