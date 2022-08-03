ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Contestants sought in Little Miss and Mr. Englewood pageant

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

ENGLEWOOD — It’s time for children to register to compete in the 2022 Little Miss &amp; Mr. Englewood Pageant.

The 51st annual pageant is part of the Pioneer Days events celebrating Englewood families leading up to Labor Day.

The pageant evolved out of the Miss Englewood Beauty Pageant dating back to 1971. Pioneer Days featured beauty contests even before that.

This year’s event is Saturday, Aug. 20 for boys and girls, ages newborn to 12 years old. There is a first-, second- and third-place winner trophy, crown, and sash in each age division.

The second- and third-place winners in each division win a trophy. The top three contestants in each age group ride on an official queen and king “boat” float in the annual Pioneer Day Parade, planned for Labor Day.

Judges give certificates for the best hair, best smile and best personality. All contestants receive a participation medallion during the pageant.

Registration at 9 a.m. the day of the pageant, Aug. 20 at Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. The pageant begins at 11 a.m.

Categories are boys and girls ages newborn to 12 months, 13 to 30 months, 31 to 42 months, 43 months to 6 years, 7 to 9, and 10 to 12. Small children must be up on stage at times during the pageant.

Contestants ages 7 to 12 must work a bit harder in the pageant. They must approach the microphone and answer a two-part question: “What do you want to be when you grow up and why?

“We would love it if past contestants or winners would share their story or send us some of those great old photos so we can add them to the pageant archives,” said Chris Phelps, chair of Pioneer Day Committee.

Registration is $25 for contestants if paid by Aug. 6 for the first child and $15 per additional child in the same family. Registration on pageant day is $35 per child and $20 for each additional child from the same family. Parents should bring completed applications on the day of the event.

There is a $3 admission fee, or each person can bring four canned goods for free entry.

Dianna Walston is heading the pageant.

“We are so excited to be able to be in person this year,” Walston said. “We are expecting lots of sweet smiles, a few tears and lots of fun this year.”

Checks are payable to Englewood Pioneer Days and registration forms can be mailed to Dianna Walston, 150 Broadway, Apartment 205, Englewood, FL 34223.

For more information, call 941-270-1801 or Englewoodpageant@gmail.com. Past contestants and winners can send photos and a story to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. For applications and other Pioneer Day information, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

