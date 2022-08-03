ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China fumes over Pelosi's Taiwan visit, announces military drills to show its wrath

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 41

Christopher Rolf
2d ago

so china is threatening to spend/waste millions of dollars in military exercises because they got butt hurt let them.

Reply(4)
5
Fred Niemeyer
2d ago

that people on this post that still believe there is a difference between the "parties" baffles me.

Reply
3
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed

The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Suzan Delbene
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Mark Takano
Person
Gregory Meeks
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Motley Fool

Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Taiwanese#Agence France Press
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

CBS News

524K+
Followers
61K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy