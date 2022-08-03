China fumes over Pelosi's Taiwan visit, announces military drills to show its wrath

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Christopher Rolf
2d ago
so china is threatening to spend/waste millions of dollars in military exercises because they got butt hurt let them.
Fred Niemeyer
2d ago
that people on this post that still believe there is a difference between the "parties" baffles me.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed
The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Elon Musk hits back at Trump and says ex-president should ‘hang up his hat’
Stepping up an ongoing verbal clash between the two men, Elon Musk said Donald Trump should “hang up his hat” and is too old to run for the Oval Office in 2024, as a poll shows the former president is losing support among Republican voters. “I don’t hate...
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
China ‘convinced it needs to hit US with Pearl Harbor-style surprise attack’ to win war over Taiwan, expert warns
CHINA is convinced it now needs to hit America "hard and early " in a surprise Pearl Harbor-style attack to invade Taiwan, a leading expert has warned. Oriana Skylar Mastro, a fellow at Stanford University, told The Sun Online how Beijing increasingly views an invasion of the island as inseparable from a war with the US.
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great global competition
On October 4, 1957, the world was forever changed. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite into space. This moment stunned the world and shocked the American people. This singular event set off the Space Race and a time of incredible innovation and engineering, laying the groundwork for many...
We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON
The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
A US aircraft carrier and its strike group are headed into the hotly contested waters around Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to the island
China has signaled that it may respond militarily if Pelosi goes ahead with her Taiwan visit.
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship
Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
