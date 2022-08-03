Kansas voters uphold right to an abortion: CBS News Flash August 3, 2022

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
What the Kansas abortion result means for the country
CNN projects Kansas voters have rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to remove a protected right to abortion. CNN’s Areva Martin explains what this may mean for the rest of the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Beast
Anti-Abortion Zealots Crash and Burn in First Big Showdown After Roe
Voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the GOP-dominated legislature to ban abortion, a stunning victory for reproductive-rights advocates in a region where the procedure was already nearly impossible to access. Backers of the amendment—a campaign largely largely funded by the Catholic Church in...
NBC News
Warren says she's a ‘no’ on bipartisan bill that would protect abortion access
Senator Elizabeth Warren told NBC News Tuesday night that she will not vote for a newly-introduced bipartisan bill that would enshrine federal abortion protections after the Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a tough blow to the nascent effort that shows it would lack the crucial support of all 50 Democratic senators.
Vox
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
Kyrsten Sinema Is Demanding Democrats Keep A Tax Break For The Super-Wealthy
Reports say the Arizona senator is protecting the carried interest loophole.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access
Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
After Kansas smackdown, anti-abortion right in denial: Either it didn't happen or it doesn't matter
Amid the array of primary election results on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one stood out in boldface type: Nearly 60% of voters in Kansas, typically a deep-red state that Donald Trump easily carried two years ago, rejected a ballot referendum that would have amended the state constitution to remove the right to abortion.
Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation
This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today
Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Urges Hollywood To Avoid Filming In Anti-Abortion States
Newsom is hoping tax credits will push TV and film productions to remain in California.
Abbott’s Lead over Beto Might Be Insurmountable
With only about 90 days remaining until the November 8th Texas gubernatorial election, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott’s polling lead over challenging Democrat Beto O’Rourke is only increasing.
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOCALIZE IT: Durbin, Hawley comment on Kansas abortion vote
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:The Associated Press is offering video of Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri commenting on Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights.The video is available for use on your websites, broadcasts, social media platforms and elsewhere. FIND IT HERE Senators react to results of Kansas abortion vote GET AP'S LATEST COVERAGE ...
NPR
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
Poll: Two-Thirds Of Voters Back New Democratic Economic Plan
A Democratic poll, exclusively obtained by HuffPost, shows the first numbers on the compromise between Senate Democrats Manchin and Schumer.
BBC
After Kansas defeat, what's next for abortion bans?
The votes are in, and Kansans have been unequivocal - the right to abortion in the state stays. More than 900,000 Kansans - about a third of the state's total population - cast their ballots on Tuesday in a state-wide referendum on whether the right to abortion should be removed from the state's constitution. In the lead-up to the vote, many polls predicted a nail-biting race. But when it came down to it, almost 60% voted against the change, a resounding victory for pro-choice advocates.
CBS News
524K+
Followers
61K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0