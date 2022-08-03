ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas voters uphold right to an abortion: CBS News Flash August 3, 2022

 2 days ago
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Beast

Anti-Abortion Zealots Crash and Burn in First Big Showdown After Roe

Voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the GOP-dominated legislature to ban abortion, a stunning victory for reproductive-rights advocates in a region where the procedure was already nearly impossible to access. Backers of the amendment—a campaign largely largely funded by the Catholic Church in...
KANSAS STATE
Vox

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
KANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation

This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
KANSAS STATE
Elite Daily

Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today

Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Durbin, Hawley comment on Kansas abortion vote

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:The Associated Press is offering video of Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri commenting on Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights.The video is available for use on your websites, broadcasts, social media platforms and elsewhere. FIND IT HERE Senators react to results of Kansas abortion vote GET AP'S LATEST COVERAGE ...
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

After Kansas defeat, what's next for abortion bans?

The votes are in, and Kansans have been unequivocal - the right to abortion in the state stays. More than 900,000 Kansans - about a third of the state's total population - cast their ballots on Tuesday in a state-wide referendum on whether the right to abortion should be removed from the state's constitution. In the lead-up to the vote, many polls predicted a nail-biting race. But when it came down to it, almost 60% voted against the change, a resounding victory for pro-choice advocates.
KANSAS STATE
