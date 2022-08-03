WVU Secures a Spot in the Top 8 for 2023 ATH Ibrahim Barry

Big body receiving threat to consider West Virginia.

The 2023 West Virginia recruiting class lost a couple of members over the weekend but gained one new one in offensive lineman Nick Krahe earlier this week. Now, they've made the cut for athlete Ibrahim Barry (6'6", 200 lbs) out of North County High School in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

West Virginia is joined by James Madison, Pitt, Rutgers, South Dakota, Syracuse, Toledo, and Virginia Tech in Barry's top list of eight schools.

He is projected to play on the offensive side of the ball at the next level, but is being recruited as a linebacker by some schools. The Mountaineers are looking to add one more receiver to this year's class and wouldn't mind adding a second tight end to go along with Noah Braham, who committed to the program back in late June. With Barry's positional flexibility, it's easy to see why they are interested.

James Madison is the only school that he has taken an official visit to thus far.

