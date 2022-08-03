Read on www.techradar.com
TechRadar
Zoho Bookings review
Zoho Bookings has several noticeable flaws, but it’s overall an excellent app that businesses can use to organize meetings with customers. Zoho Corp is an Indian multinational technology company with over 12,000 employees. It offers many popular products, including the Zoho customer relationship management (CRM) platform and Zoho Mail, and a slew of lesser-known products, such as Zoho Bookings (opens in new tab).
makeuseof.com
How to Manage "Files Shared With Me" on Google Drive
If you're part of a large or busy team, there's a good chance that you share Google Drive files among yourselves. Depending on the size of your team, this can mean dozens of files a day. After a while, you could end up with hundreds or thousands of files in...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Menu Bar to Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera
Many software packages include menu bars from which you can access many of their primary options and tools. Yet, most browsers don’t include menu bars. Google Chrome, Opera, and Edge are three of the biggest browsers without menu bars. It’s surprising more browsers don’t at least include optional menu...
nftevening.com
NFTs.com Domain Name Sells For $15 Million
In a shocking move that proves how popular the NFT space is, the domain name NFTs.com has sold for $15 million. The acquisition is the largest public domain name sale this year. Moreover, the sale of the NFTs.com domain is now the second-largest public domain deal ever. Domainer.com, the domain specialists and GoDaddy played a crucial role in getting this deal done. Escrow.com provided their escrow services and also confirmed the transaction.
makeuseof.com
Free Methods to Access and Manage 3D Printers Remotely
3D printing is a slow and time-consuming process that can take a few hours or days to complete. It’s not practical to sit around a 3D printer or manage it until the printing is finished. Thus, many users deploy and use the OctoPrint server for real-time monitoring of their prints when at home connected to the local network.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Digital Trends
Hackers stole passwords from 140,000 payment terminals using malware
An Android-based payment system has been affected by hackers who have been able to infiltrate its database and gain access to 140,00 payment terminals globally, according to TechCrunch. The brand, Wiseasy, is well known in the Asia-Pacific region, with its payment terminals used in restaurants, hotels, retail outlets, and schools....
Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers
The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained
The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
Be warned, GitHub users: Hackers flood platform with malicious clones
GitHub users are being targeted with malicious (opens in new tab) copies of legitimate repositories, a cybersecurity researcher recently uncovered. Preying on developers who are either short on time, reckless, or just overworked, someone has been copying official GitHub projects such as crypto, golang, python, js, bash, docker, k8s, giving them names similar to the original projects, and slightly altering them in a way that they contain malicious code.
How to Debug JavaScript Right Inside Your Chrome Browser
Do you still use console log to debug your JavaScript code?. As a part of my first internship, I was working on a web-based application. Like any other modern web application, the application that I was working on used JavaScript on the Frontend. Being a less experienced JS developer, I was having a tough time finding a bug in my code.
TechRadar
Setmore review
AnywhereWorks, an American software company, is the creator of. (opens in new tab). It was founded by Michael Payne, a serial entrepreneur, who serves as the firm’s CEO. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has over 400 employees across the globe. Setmore is one of AnywhereWorks’ most...
TechRadar
What is Google Cloud VPN, and how does it work?
Google Cloud VPN is a service you can use to connect to your virtual private cloud (VPC) network from your local network through an Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) virtual private network (VPN) connection. It’s often used to allow on-site networks to leverage the power of resources on VPCs, and vice versa.
TechRadar
Nitro PDF Pro 13 review
Nitro PDF Pro is a good PDF editing software package that allows you to make changes to documents, annotate them, and perform numerous alterations on them. It also comes with a good OCR, conversion tools. And it’s delightfully easy to use. Pros. +. Multi-platform. +. Easy to use and...
TechRadar
Square Appointments review
It’s easy to set up and use Square Appointments for your business. However, the app is lacking in certain areas and is expensive relative to the competition. Square (opens in new tab) is a payments processing giant founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey. Before starting Square, Dorsey co-founded Twitter, the popular social media (opens in new tab) platform.
TechRadar
Comodo Dome Shield review
Comodo Dome Shield is a simple yet safe DNS-based web filtering solution that’ll help you gain complete visibility of everything taking place on your network perimeter. Since Comodo Cybersecurity (or Comodo for short) has been behind a wide variety of cybersecurity solutions (opens in new tab) and services since its inception in 1998, it was no surprise when it introduced a DNS-based security solution that combines a web filter with an anti-malware software - it’s called Comodo Dome Shield (CDS).
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
The Windows Club
How to enable DNS over TLS in Windows 11
DNS over TLS or DoT is an encrypted DNS protocol. It is considered an alternative to DNS over HTTPS (DoH). In this post, we will see how you can enable DNS over TLS in Windows 11 and what this technology actually is. What is DNS over TLS?. DNS over TLS...
There's another huge security Google Chrome update you should install right away
If your Google Chrome build has yet to update automatically, now would be a good time to initiate manual update (opens in new tab), the company has said. Google has released Chrome 104, the next version of its popular browser (opens in new tab) containing fixes to a couple of high-severity flaws.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Disk Checking on Windows 10 Startup
Windows generally performs a check for disk integrity on startup if it detects an error with a drive or if the system was not shut down properly. But sometimes, it goes into a loop and surfaces a scan even if everything is alright. If that’s the case, you may want to disable disk checking on Windows startup.
