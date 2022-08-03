Next Weather: After overnight storms, Wednesday brings bright skies, lower humidity

Next Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- After getting some much-needed rain overnight, the Twin Cities will get bright skies and a break from the humidity on Wednesday.

Areas south of the metro were still seeing lingering shower activity in the morning hours. After those storms clear, along with the cloud cover in the Twin Cities, we'll have sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Dew points will fall throughout the day, and the Twin Cities will top out around 87 degrees.

Thursday looks very similar weather-wise, then on Friday, the heat and humidity will return, with highs above 90 probable.

There's a chance of more showers and storms on Saturday, and it looks like we'll get a bit of a cooldown on Sunday.