Breathitt County, KY

‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods

By Mark Vanderhoff
wymt.com
 2 days ago
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says people affected by severe storms and flooding in seven counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and more counties are expected to be added. It is not necessary to apply in person.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
ENVIRONMENT
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wksu.org

'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims

More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE

