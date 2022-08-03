‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods

Read on www.wymt.com
wymt.com
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Beshear cancels eastern KY travel plans due to dangerous conditions, gives KY update
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear originally planned to travel to eastern Kentucky today — specifically, to Pike and Letcher counties. Due to bad weather, he had to cancel his trip. Instead, he'll be briefing KY on flood conditions.
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
wymt.com
Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says people affected by severe storms and flooding in seven counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and more counties are expected to be added. It is not necessary to apply in person.
wymt.com
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
wymt.com
Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.
Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
wymt.com
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
'I never thought it would happen here'; Residents recount the moment water rose in eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Deadly floods ripped through several counties in eastern Kentucky last week, killing 37 people, after days of heavy rainfall washed out the mountainous region. Lesia Watkins has lived in Jackson, Ky. for 52 years, she says she never imagined flood waters could get this high. "We...
wymt.com
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
WLWT 5
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is from Lexington, was down in...
A week later, displaced flood victims move to Morgan County shelter
The American Red Cross facilitated a move of about 50 people from shelters in Wolfe County to the Morgan County Wellness Center.
wymt.com
Knott County radio station knocked out by flooding back on air
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It did not take long for WKCB to pick up where they left off. Randy Thompson says he has received hundreds of calls and texts this week saying they didn’t realize how much they would miss them until they were no longer broadcasting. As...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wksu.org
'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims
More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
Chris Stapleton pitches in to help after historic KY flooding
Country music superstar Chris Stapleton helped community members in Eastern Kentucky after at least 37 people died in historic flooding that devastated the region.
wymt.com
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
