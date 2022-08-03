ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities

By Pauleen Le
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities 01:54

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.

Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.

Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby.

WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.

Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms.

"It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."

Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight.

"A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.

As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.

Nura Caicedo
2d ago

I hope whoever that car belongs to under that tree got insurance... they're going to have to call Liberty Liberty Liberty Liberty..

