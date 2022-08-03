"Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you." -Oprah Winfrey. passion-is-the-deep-down-interest-withinEllen26 from Pixabay. How many of you are living your dream life? How many of you are in your favorite profession? Have you ever asked yourself, 'Is it that what I wanted to do in my life?' Very few will answer 'yes I am,' but why? Because most people are not moving forward with their passion! They even don't discover what their passion is!

20 DAYS AGO