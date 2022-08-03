Read on www.fastcompany.com
A Guide to Showing Gratitude and Appreciation
A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better. A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life
People searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. Meaning-seeking is clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near absence of negative emotions. A new study published in...
psychologytoday.com
The Positives of Negative Emotion
We live in a society obsessed with positive emotion, but all types of emotions help us function better under different circumstances. It would be dangerous to feel positive emotions in the face of a threat. Emotions such as fear and anger help protect us. Suppressing negative emotions in favor of...
Psych Centra
What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?
Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
Fast Company
How to use anger to your advantage at work
You’ve likely felt angry at work, but have you expressed it? Many people feel like anger doesn’t have a place in the workplace, but Hesha Abrams, author of Holding the Calm: The Secrets to Resolving Conflict and Defusing Tension, says it does. “Anger is a normal emotion, and...
psychologytoday.com
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
Fast Company
How to combat stress through self-awareness
The connection between stress and work performance has become increasingly complex. Suddenly, in addition to traditional work challenges like task overload and relationship conflicts, we also feel lonely and overwhelmed by the impacts of things like a global pandemic, social strife, and warnings of impending economic doom. It’s no secret that once we start to feel increased stress and self-isolation, our drive and productivity decrease. How business leaders support their employees during this stressful time indicates how well they will thrive in the future.
psychologytoday.com
What Can Make Some Relationship Positives Feel Negative?
Childhood emotional neglect teaches you to seek and expect the wrong things in your future relationship or marriage. Emotional neglect can make you deeply uncomfortable with 7 requirements for a healthy relationship. Many people who struggle with these 7 healthy relationship aspects are unaware of the problem. Few things in...
Fast Company
Overcome challenges better with this brain hack
After a stint relocating outside of the United States, I thought learning French would come easily to me, due to my love of learning languages. Unfortunately, it did not. I became obsessed with how humans are wired to learn, and my deep-dive of the scientific literature revealed the problem: My lessons were missing a crucial learning principle called spaced repetition. Once I revised my studying strategy to implement it, I became fluent in French within three months.
psychologytoday.com
Your Marriage Can Thrive After an Affair
Instead of focusing on punishing the guilty, couples who thrive after an affair focus on solving the challenging problem of how to be faithful. A radical new level of intimacy involves each partner feeling safe to share who they really are. Focus on solving the real problems that eroded your...
psychologytoday.com
The Joy of Being "Boring"
Generalizing introverted people with negative characteristics is false and harmful because introversion can carry many positive attributes. Balancing between other-focused and self-focused values is critical so as to achieve psychological well-being and life satisfaction. There can be a joy to being “boring” that can accompany a more measured, quiet, introverted...
Inc.com
To Operationalize Kindness, Just Care
Since the release of my book, The Not So Subtle Art of Caring: Letters on Leadership (2022, John Hunt), one of the questions I am asked most frequently is, "How do you operationalize kindness?" Sometimes, I am wont to answer, "How do some operationalize micromanaging people or otherwise beating the heck out of them?"
Fast Company
The dark side of the sales industry: It’s filled with Machiavellians, narcissists, and psychopaths
Narcissism: excessive admiration of oneself. Psychopathy: a mental disorder marked by egocentric and antisocial behavior. Machiavellianism: rooted in the political theory of 16th century Italian philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, who pioneered the idea that achieving a desired end result is justified by any means necessary—no matter how unscrupulous the path may be.
TODAY.com
60 positive quotes to brighten even the rainiest of days
Everyone needs an extra dose of positivity every now and again. While we are often encouraged to chase success and recognition, positivity is not something that is always emphasized. Although it may seem insignificant, it can be just what you need when facing life's inevitable obstacles. Some people buy themselves...
Vox
Self-compassion makes you a better person. Here’s how to practice it.
“Oh, no!” I thought when I took an online test to measure my level of self-compassion and saw my score. “I’m below average!”. Immediately I felt the urge to berate myself for the inadequacy — proving, of course, the test’s point. The test’s creator, psychologist...
psychologytoday.com
There's a Place for Sensuality in Negotiations
Sensuality and negotiation are words that are not commonly used together. However, sensuality and sensual confidence are very important in a negotiation. Feeling sensually confident can help people achieve better outcomes in any negotiation. Sensuality: What is it?. The word ‘sensuality’ is typically misunderstood and misused. As a result, it...
Discover your passion
"Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you." -Oprah Winfrey. passion-is-the-deep-down-interest-withinEllen26 from Pixabay. How many of you are living your dream life? How many of you are in your favorite profession? Have you ever asked yourself, 'Is it that what I wanted to do in my life?' Very few will answer 'yes I am,' but why? Because most people are not moving forward with their passion! They even don't discover what their passion is!
Resilience is tough when it feels like your difficulties will never end. Here's how to cope
It's tough to be resilient when there is no definite end to your difficulties such as living through a pandemic. Experts share skills to strengthen your resilience and live a fulfilling life.
Contemplation can help problem-solving and boost creativity, study claims
Losing oneself in one’s thoughts or letting the mind wander is an underrated activity that is more rewarding the more it is practised, an academic study has claimed. Psychologists who studied a group of more than 250 people encouraged to engage in directionless contemplation or free-floating thinking said that the activity was far more satisfying than the participants had anticipated.
Dr. Maike Neuhaus Shares The Real Secrets For Finding Happiness - Exclusive
Attempting to answer the question of what makes us happy can feel as daunting as determining the purpose of life. "Everyone wants to be happy. However, research shows that we're not very good at answering that question," says Dr. Maike Neuhaus in an exclusive interview with Health Digest. Dr. Maike Neuhaus, also known as The Flourishing Doc, is a positive psychology practitioner, trainer and coach, and self-leadership advocate. She thrives on spreading the science of happiness to help people create a life that excites them.
