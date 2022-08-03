Read on www.amazingmadison.com
amazingmadison.com
DSU Baseball Prospect Camp
High School baseball players who would like to get recognized as a potential college prospect are welcome to attend the Dakota State Baseball Prospect Camp next Thursday, August 11th at Flynn Field in Madison, SD. The camp is open to high school athletes who will be graduating in the years...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Broncos Win Game One of State Tournament
The Madison Broncos opened up the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament last night in Mitchell with a 6-2 win over the Plankinton Gold Sox. The Gold Sox got the first run of the game in the bottom of the first, before Broncos matched it in the second. The Gold Sox then regained the lead in the third, however that would be the last time the Gold Sox led the Broncos.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Summer Tennis
The Summer Tennis Program in Madison was successful this year, as it had over 100 junior athletes again, although those that still would like to play some tennis this summer have the opportunity to do so. The tennis in Madison is currently underway, as Girls Tennis started on Monday, August...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: A lifetime of competing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You won’t find a more fierce competitor then 82-year old Howard Bich. “To me, it’s extremely important to stay active your whole life. My motto. I’d rather rust out than wear out,” said Howard. “I have decided that his...
dakotanewsnow.com
Transferring between SDSU & STC will be easier for nursing students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials at Southeast Technical College and South Dakota State University (SDSU) are celebrating strengthening their partnership with a signing ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m., at The HUB, on the STC campus, 2001 N. Career Ave. Officials...
amazingmadison.com
Lady A Cancels State Fair Performance
There will be a shakeup in the entertainment lineup for this year’s South Dakota State Fair in Huron. On Thursday, the country trio Lady A announced it is postponing the rest of its scheduled shows in 2022, including a September 4th concert at the State Fair in Huron. The group cites band member Charles Kelley, who is on a “journey to sobriety” as a reason why. The State Fair has not yet made an announcement on a replacement act.
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
KELOLAND TV
TJ Maxx is coming to Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings’s shoppers will soon have another option for buying accessories and clothes. From restaurants and hotels to stores over the years Brookings has welcomed a lot of new businesses to town. TJ Maxx is the latest store to make the move. “This was actually...
amazingmadison.com
County Chip Sealing Starts Monday
Lake County will begin chip sealing on a few county roads on Monday. The routes where the county is planning the chip sealing work include:. 233rd Street from 460th Avenue west to the airport fence line;. And 234th Street from 454th Avenue to South Dakota Highway 81/34.
amazingmadison.com
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled this month for Lake County
A couple of area counties are included in the list of those where sobriety checkpoints will be conducted this month, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in eleven different counties are planned for this month. Checkpoints are planned in Lake and Minnehaha counties, along with nine other counties. August checkpoints are also scheduled for the counties of: Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lincoln, Meade, Pennington, Spink, and Yankton.
gonomad.com
Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well in South Dakota
The Joys of South Dakota’s Drive-in Movie Theaters. A light breeze stirred the air around in the sky, helping me cool down as the sun went down. Excitement was gushing out of me as I waited patiently for it to become dark enough for the movie to begin at the drive-in movie theater.
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
KELOLAND TV
Potential heavy rain Saturday: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, August 4
A patch of clouds leftover from some early day showers is passing through SE KELOLAND. A few of these contain some lightning, so we’ll have at least a chance of spotty showers and thundershowers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND into the early evening. The rest of the area has clear skies. Today’s temperatures are a little warmer than yesterday, with the exception of areas underneath that patch of clouds.
mitchellnow.com
Mel’s Musings – I told you so…..
One of the few things I miss about not being in politics anymore is the “I told you so” moments. One of my favorites, from my legislative days, was the bonding of the tobacco settlement payments from a class action suit against the tobacco companies. South Dakota was supposed to get something like $700 million and Governor Janklow sold our stake to the bonding companies for something like $250 million. (It’s been thirty years or more, so my numbers are approximate not Gospel.)
siouxfalls.business
Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
KELOLAND TV
Extreme drought affects farmers in SE South Dakota
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers continue to hope for moisture to alleviate drought conditions for their crops, but Tuesday’s heat isn’t helping. Take a look at this graphic from the U.S. Drought Monitor. While a lot of the state is dry, the area that really catches your attention is the red in Southeastern including Union, Clay and Yankton Counties.
